KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Introduces CLOZER's Ultimate Troublemaker: New ★5 [Unbridled Curiosity] Suited Debuts Alongside a Reward-Rich Mini Special Event!

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, has officially introduced the long-awaited ★5 [Unbridled Curiosity] Suited to its roster of playable characters. To celebrate her arrival, a new Mini Special Event is now live, allowing players to earn over 1,000 Dimensional Crystals, a new Home background, and more.

◆ New ★5 Character [Unbridled Curiosity] Suited

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

★5 [Unbridled Curiosity] Suited joins the battle in this update!

The biggest troublemaker in CLOZER, Suited is also the head of the anti-Kaiju weapon developer Suited Technical Lab (STL). Known to be a massive Kaiju enthusiast, she prioritizes her intellectual curiosity above all else, leaving little room for ethics. The name "Suited" is self-proclaimed; her real name is apparently something else.

■ New ★5 Character

[Unbridled Curiosity] Suited (Optimal weapon type: Hammer)

■ New ★5 Weapon

HM-Eporhtnacyl (Hammer)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Unbridled Curiosity] Suited

https://youtu.be/g7LzcqYMK8g

◆ Mini Special Event [Suited's Devotion☆]

A new Mini Special Event featuring Suited is now available!

Follow Suited as she leads Kafka on a stroll through the city. It should make for a relaxing break, but the suspicious glint in Suited's eye suggests otherwise...

In this Mini Special Event, you can play through the bite-sized story and quests to earn:

A new Home background, also featured in the story

Over 1,000 Dimensional Crystals

...as well as other rewards and titles!

*Please note that this event has a shorter duration than standard Special Events.

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. Furthermore, the production of the Final Chapter and an original short animation, Narumi's Week at Work, has been officially announced, as the series continues to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.