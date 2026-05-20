KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME: Soichiro Hoshina Arrives as New ★5 Character! Soshiro's Elder Brother Debuts in Special Event with 1,500+ Dimensional Crystal Rewards!

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, today announced the highly anticipated debut of ★5 [Keystone of Western Japan] Soichiro Hoshina. As the elder brother of Soshiro Hoshina, Soichiro joins the playable roster as a formidable master of both sword-slay techniques and precision firearms. His arrival is marked by the new Special Event, "Whirlwind from the West," where players can experience a brand-new story and earn over 1,500 Dimensional Crystals through missions and challenges.

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

◆ Special Event [Whirlwind from the West]

Soichiro Hoshina—Captain of the Japan Defense Force's Sixth Division and older brother to Soshiro Hoshina—has arrived in western Tokyo to observe a newly emerged Dimensional Gate in the Third Division's jurisdiction. After coordinating with Captain Mina Ashiro, he heads straight to the heart of the Dimensional Kaiju disaster.

Once on the scene, Soichiro turns the Third Division's operations upside down! The strongest in the west is here to stir up a storm in this whirlwind of a special event!

In this Special Event, you can earn:

A new Home background, also featured in the story





Over 1,500 Dimensional Crystals





The event-limited ★4 Assault Rifle "AR-Egret 12"



...as well as other rewards and titles!

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

◆ New ★5 Character [Keystone of Western Japan] Soichiro Hoshina

★5 [Keystone of Western Japan] Soichiro Hoshina joins the battle in this update!

Soichiro Hoshina is the Captain of the Japan Defense Force's Sixth Division and a key figure in the Western Japan forces, regarded in the West much like Gen Narumi is in the East. A master of the Hoshina-Style Sword-Slay Technique, he primarily wields a longsword but is also proficient with firearms. He is the older brother of Third Division Vice-Captain Soshiro Hoshina, who still resents him for "always tauntin' him 'bout bein' a wimp" when they were kids.

■ New ★5 Character

[Keystone of Western Japan] Soichiro Hoshina (Optimal weapon type: Assault Rifle)

■ New ★5 Weapon

AR-6710 (Assault Rifle)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Keystone of Western Japan] Soichiro Hoshina

https://youtu.be/pYgKQWwuArE

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME





Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.





Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.





Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®





Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French





Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)





Copyright Notice:



© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA



© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G





© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/





Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN





Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN





App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839





Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game





Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. Furthermore, the production of the Final Chapter and an original short animation, Narumi's Week at Work, has been officially announced, as the series continues to draw enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/





Founded: December 2021





Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka





Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan





Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.