Kainos and Workday Expand Strategic Partnership to Bolster Co-Innovation and Provide Purpose-Built Apps to Customers via Built on Workday

PLEASANTON, Calif. and LONDON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, and Kainos Group plc (KNOS), a global digital technology provider, today announced an expanded strategic partnership to jointly advance the development and distribution of purpose-built apps for Workday customers through Built on Workday .

Unveiled by Workday in June 2024, Built on Workday enables Workday partners to easily build, launch, and centrally manage apps on the trusted Workday platform. This provides partners with opportunities to accelerate and scale their app development while addressing customers' evolving business, industry, and regional challenges.

Through this strategic partnership, customers will have direct and seamless access to Kainos' best-in-class products – Kainos Smart Test , Kainos Smart Audit , and Kainos Employee Document Management . Listed on Workday Marketplace, these Kainos products will help customers automate and scale their Workday operations and maintenance while maximizing use of the Workday platform. The partnership will enable Kainos to accelerate distribution of its products while reaching an expanded customer base. It will also see Workday's sales teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific incentivized to introduce and co-sell Kainos Products.

Malachy Smith, Workday Global Practice Leader at Kainos commented, "Over the past ten years we have developed and launched fantastic products that, alongside Workday, help our customers overcome their industry and business challenges. We are delighted to sign this transformative innovation agreement allowing us to co-sell our products with Workday. We believe this will more than triple our ARR over the next six years."

"This strategic expansion is an exciting step in our partnership with Kainos and underscores our companies' mutual dedication to customers, co-innovation, and the Built on Workday program," said Doug Robinson, co-president, Workday. "By collaborating to accelerate app development and distribution, we can help our joint customers recognize even greater value from their Workday investment, helping them keep pace in a changing world of work."

Kainos' innovative apps will now be listed and visible to Workday customers globally via Workday Marketplace , which features curated AI solutions that demonstrate adherence to the Workday Responsible AI Governance Framework.

About Workday

Workday is a leading enterprise platform that helps organizations manage their most important assets – their people and money . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 10,500 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

About Kainos

At Kainos we use technology to solve real problems for our customers, overcome big challenges for businesses, and make people's lives easier. We build strong relationships with our customers and go beyond to change the way they work today and the impact they have tomorrow. Across three divisions, Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products, we work globally with clients to make the world a little bit better, day by day. Our people are central to our success. We employ more than 2,900 people in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: KNOS) and you can discover more about us at www.kainos.com.

