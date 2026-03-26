Reduction related to periodic fund level rebalancing and payment of fund expenses

KISTA, Sweden, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, today clarifies the background to the reduction in Kairos Ventures' holdings of Sivers Semiconductors shares as disclosed through the notification to the insider register on March 25, 2026. The reduction is related to periodic fund level rebalancing and payment of fund expenses at Kairos.

"Both Kairos and I personally have a stronger conviction than ever in the long-term potential of Sivers Semiconductors, and I continue to maintain my sizeable personal shareholdings in Sivers intact," said Todd Thomson, COO of Kairos Ventures and board member of Sivers Semiconductors.

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

Company Contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sivers-semiconductors/r/kairos-ventures-clarifies-reasons-for-reduction-in-shareholding-in-sivers-semiconductors,c4326934

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors