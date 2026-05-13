Sivers Semiconductors publishes the 2025 Annual Report, adjusting prior reported financials as preparation for a potential dual listing in the United States

KISTA, Sweden, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) (STO: SIVE) ("Sivers" or the "Company") today publishes its Annual Report for 2025 and corrects for changes in the results as reported in the year-end report published on February 26, 2026. The Annual Report is available on the Company's website, www.sivers-semiconductors.com.

As previously communicated, the Company has upgraded its consolidated financial statements for 2024 and 2025 to align better with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards in connection with the evaluation of a potential dual listing on Nasdaq New York. As part of this process, certain financial figures have been adjusted, including the reallocation of revenues between reporting periods and to 2026 and later, revised inventory valuations, updated fair value assumptions for share-based compensation, and impairment of previously capitalized development expenditures. These corrections are described in detail in Note 32 to the consolidated financial statements in the Annual Report.

Compared to the previously communicated results in the year-end report for 2025, the corrections result in the following changes to the Group's consolidated key figures for the full year 2025: net sales of SEK 306.6 million (previously SEK 304.1 million); operating result (EBIT) of SEK -177.8 million (previously SEK -141.3 million); and net result for the year of SEK -222.6 million (previously SEK -186.5 million). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.81 (previously SEK -0.69). Equity amounted to SEK 949.8 million (previously SEK 1,076.8 million) and equity per share to SEK 3.05 (previously SEK 3.46).

The comparative figures for 2024 have also been restated as a result of the error corrections. The restated 2024 figures include net sales of SEK 219.2 million (previously SEK 243.7 million) and net result for the year of SEK -183.9 million (previously SEK -116.3 million). Further details regarding the nature and impact of each correction are provided in Note 32 to the consolidated financial statements.

The Group has also changed the presentation of its consolidated income statement from a classification by nature of expense to a classification by function, as further described in Note 31 to the consolidated financial statements.

The Company further announces that the publication of the Interim Report for the first quarter of 2026 is postponed from May 20, 2026 to May 29, 2026. The financial calendar on the Company's website, www.sivers-semiconductors.com, will be updated accordingly. The postponement is attributable to the ongoing audit uplift undertaken in connection with the evaluation of a potential dual listing on Nasdaq New York.

This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication through the CFO on May 13, 2026 at 19:30 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO, Sivers Semiconductors

Email: [email protected]

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy efﬁcient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

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SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors