Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health complete joint venture to serve northern Nevada

Transaction close clears the way for expanded access to affordable, high-quality care in 2027

OAKLAND, Calif. and RENO, Nev., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health have completed the transaction to finalize their joint venture to operate a health plan and new outpatient care delivery system in northern Nevada. Under the agreement, Hometown Health — the health plan previously owned by Renown Health — is now jointly owned by Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health.

This joint venture marks Kaiser Permanente's entry into northern Nevada, expanding access to high-quality, value-based care in local communities, and represents an important advancement in the organization's ongoing strategy to extend value-based care to additional communities across the United States.

"Our mission calls us to bring high-quality, affordable health care and coverage to more people and communities," said Greg A. Adams, chair and chief executive officer of Kaiser Permanente. "This joint venture with Renown Health allows us to extend our value-based care model and nation-leading health outcomes to northern Nevada, in collaboration with Renown Health's trusted local teams. Together, we will improve health outcomes; expand access to affordable, high-quality care; and serve the needs of this growing community."

Through this joint venture, Kaiser Permanente will introduce its integrated care and coverage model to the Reno area, building on Renown Health's strong local reputation and recognized leadership in value-based care. Together, Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health will provide members with a seamless care experience across both organizations.

Kaiser Permanente will operate the existing Del Monte Lane medical offices and open two additional facilities in 2026. Each location will offer primary and specialty care, a lab, and general radiology. In 2027, Kaiser Permanente-owned retail pharmacies will be available for patient convenience in addition to Renown Pharmacy. Kaiser Permanente members will also be able to access a full spectrum of Renown Health services — including emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and surgical care. Kaiser Permanente's full digital health platform will also be available to members in 2027.

New health plan options for northern Nevada are in development, and Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health will share more information before fall 2026 open enrollment — including plan choices and how residents can enroll for coverage starting in the 2027 plan year. At this time, Kaiser Permanente members and Hometown Health members can continue to access care just as they do today.

"This joint venture is about meeting the evolving needs of our community and providing more choices for patients and employers in a growing region," said Brian Erling, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Renown Health. "Renown Health's deep roots in northern Nevada, combined with Kaiser Permanente's national leadership in care and coverage, will help us deliver on our shared mission to make high-quality care more accessible and affordable for all."

The following leadership team has been appointed to guide the region's efforts to expand integrated, high-quality care and coverage and deliver a truly integrated Kaiser Permanente member experience in the region.

Trish Rodriguez, FACHE, Regional President

Rodriguez will lead overall market success in Nevada, including care delivery operations, ensuring quality, member experience, and affordability. Most recently as the senior vice president, Continuum Operations and Clinical Services for Kaiser Permanente in Northern California, Rodriguez brings decades of leadership experience, with a strong background in clinical services, hospital operations, and care delivery strategy. Previously, she served as the senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente in South Sacramento and Elk Grove, California, where she oversaw health plan and hospital operations, including Kaiser Permanente's first Level II trauma center and the Geographic Managed Care program.

Mark Roberts, MD, Executive Medical Director

Dr. Roberts will oversee clinical care operations to ensure high-quality, accessible, and affordable care for members in Nevada. He has extensive experience in clinical leadership, operational efficiency, and service innovation, most recently serving as assistant physician-in-chief for The Permanente Medical Group at Kaiser Permanente Roseville in California.

Bethany Sexton, MBA, Health Plan Leader

Sexton will establish and grow the new Kaiser Permanente health plan in northern Nevada, building on Hometown Health's success. Her deep expertise in health plan operations, strategic growth, and organizational transformation — combined with her previous roles as CEO of Hometown Health and chief transformation officer at Renown Health — ensures continuity of leadership and a seamless transition as Kaiser Permanente enters Nevada.

"Together, this leadership team will work in close partnership across care delivery, clinical operations, and health plan functions to ensure a truly integrated Kaiser Permanente member experience," said Adams. "Their combined expertise will help expand and enhance services to meet the needs of Nevada's rapidly growing communities."

There are no immediate changes to current Hometown Health coverage, care teams, or benefits for current Kaiser Permanente or Hometown Health members.

About Renown Health

Renown Health is the leading nonprofit health system in northern Nevada, with two acute care hospitals, a robust medical group, and a strong reputation for clinical excellence and community leadership.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.6 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health.

