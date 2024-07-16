Kaiser Permanente hospitals rated among nation's best

U.S. News & World Report recognizes Kaiser Permanente's medical facilities for providing safe, high-quality care.

OAKLAND, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente, the nation's largest nonprofit, integrated health care provider, today announced that 37 of its hospitals received recognition from U.S. News & World Report in its annual hospital analysis.

U.S. News & World Report's 2024-25 Best Hospitals report shows how well hospitals perform in 35 areas of care. Nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals were evaluated.

According to the report:

In one or more areas of care, 37 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are "high performing." High performers are among the top 10% to 20% of all hospitals rated.

The number of Kaiser Permanente hospitals that are "high performing" in specific categories are as follows:

Stroke treatment: 32



Heart failure treatment: 29



Kidney failure treatment: 16



Heart attack treatment: 16



Colon cancer surgery: 8

Nationwide, 4 Kaiser Permanente hospitals are in the top 50 for an area of specialty care:

The Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center is 23rd in California for overall care and 40th nationwide for neurology and neurosurgery.

The Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center is 28th nationwide for rehabilitation services and treatment.



Kaiser Permanente's Orange County–Anaheim and Orange County–Irvine medical centers are 47th in the nation for pulmonology and lung surgery.

At least one of Kaiser Permanente's hospitals are nationally ranked or rated as "high performing" in these 8 specialty care areas:

Cardiology and heart surgery



Gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery



Geriatrics



Neurology and neurosurgery



Orthopedics



Pulmonology and lung surgery



Rehabilitation



Urology

High-quality, equitable care

For the first time, the U.S. News Best Hospitals report honored success in caring for patients in historically underserved communities. These patients often face many social and economic challenges in receiving health care.

Three Kaiser Permanente hospitals received the new recognition. Kaiser Permanente's Fontana, Ontario and South Sacramento medical centers were on U.S. News' list of Best Regional Hospitals for Equitable Access.

"This recognition reflects our dedication to providing quality care for all our members," said Andrew Bindman , MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Kaiser Permanente. "Year after year, our strong quality rankings show the value of our unique model of health care."

State rankings

Fourteen Kaiser Permanente hospitals in California ranked among the top 60 in the state for overall care:

Orange County–Anaheim Medical Center

Baldwin Park Medical Center

Fontana Medical Center

Orange County–Irvine Medical Center

Los Angeles Medical Center

Oakland Medical Center

Ontario Medical Center

Richmond Medical Center

Roseville Medical Center

San Diego Medical Center

San Francisco Medical Center

Santa Clara Medical Center

South Sacramento Medical Center

Zion Medical Center (in San Diego )

Kaiser Permanente's Moanalua Medical Center in Honolulu ranked second in Hawaii while Kaiser Permanente's Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Oregon, ranked fifth in the state.

"Our hospitals' performance in their home states reflects the breadth of medical expertise across Kaiser Permanente's footprint and the patient-centered care delivered by our multidisciplinary teams of doctors, nurses and other clinicians," said Nancy Gin , MD, FACP, executive vice president of quality and chief quality officer for The Permanente Federation. "To be high performing in so many areas of advanced care and treatment highlights our specialty physicians and clinicians, who meet the care needs of our patients every day."

In its hospital analysis, U.S. News uses measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications, level of nursing care, expert opinion and patient experience. For more information, visit U.S. News & World Report.

