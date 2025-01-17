Kaiser Permanente names Corwin N. Harper president of Georgia Region

Harper previously served in multiple leadership roles with Kaiser Permanente in Northern California.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has announced that Corwin N. Harper has been named president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, effective January 21, 2025. As regional health plan president, Harper will lead the organization's focus on providing integrated, high-quality health care and coverage for more than 327,000 Kaiser Permanente members.

Corwin N. Harper

Harper brings 39 years of health care and hospital leadership experience to his position as regional president, including 25 years of prior success at Kaiser Permanente. He served in multiple leadership positions at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California, including various senior vice president, medical group administrator and area manager roles. He also served as director of hospital operations with The Permanente Medical Group.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Ochsner LSU Health North Louisiana, an integrated academic health system with three acute care hospitals, a behavioral health hospital and 20 clinics with over 600 students, residents, and faculty. Earlier, as regional CEO and chief growth officer for Ochsner Health, he led the turnaround efforts of hospitals and clinics on the Northshore of Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

"We are pleased to welcome Corwin back to Kaiser Permanente," said Brandon Cuevas, executive vice president, National Health Plan, for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Hospitals. "His deep knowledge of our integrated care model and health plan operations will be crucial in advancing Georgia's strategic and operational performance to fulfill our mission to provide high-quality, affordable care and service to our members. We are excited to have a leader of Corwin's experience and commitment to our mission leading our Georgia Health Plan during this exciting time as we continue to expand and invest in the great state of Georgia."

Harper has served on the University of the Pacific Board of Regents Finance Committee. He is also a board nominee for the American College of Health Care Executives Board of Governors, and preceptor for the U.S. Army Baylor Residency Program. He received a Master of Health Care Administration from Baylor University and a bachelor's degree in biology from The Citadel.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve nearly 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente