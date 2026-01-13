Kaiser Permanente opening new, sustainably built Lakewood Medical Offices

New facility doubles urgent care capacity, expands services under one roof, and anchors Kaiser Permanente's largest brick‑and‑mortar investment in Colorado in 15 years

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente plans to open its new Lakewood Medical Offices on January 20, 2026. The offices deliver a major upgrade for more than 36,000 Kaiser Permanente members who rely on the offices for primary care.

The 3‑story building at 8301 W. Alameda Ave. features state-of-the-art technology, larger exam rooms than those in the offices they replace, and doubled capacity for Kaiser Permanente's busiest urgent care in Colorado.

Kaiser Permanente leaders celebrate the ribbon cutting for Kaiser Permanente's new Lakewood Medical Offices.

"As a physician and a leader here at Kaiser Permanente, I'm excited for what this new building makes possible," said Greg Berman, MD, interim president and executive medical director of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. "A more comfortable, technologically integrated exam room space and new collaborative areas will help our teams deliver care even more effectively for our current and future members."

The new offices replace the adjacent original Kaiser Permanente Lakewood Medical Offices, which have served generations of members and patients since 1972.

"Lakewood has been part of Kaiser Permanente's story for more than 50 years, and these new medical offices reflect our commitment to continue growing with this community," said Mike Ramseier, president of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado and senior vice president of health plan markets for Kaiser Permanente. "It gives our members more access and a modern experience that strengthens our ability to deliver high‑quality, coordinated care for decades to come."

First-of-its-kind green features and construction

The new Lakewood Medical Offices are one of the first-of-their-kind built using a new environmentally-friendly construction method. Components were manufactured offsite, assembled into sections, and installed at the construction site. The method cut landfill waste by nearly 70% and reduced transportation emissions.

They are targeting LEED Gold certification.

Additional environmentally friendly features include:

Solar power generating nearly 1 million kWh annually, accounting for more than 50% of the building's energy needs

All‑electric building systems

Low‑emitting materials, including carpet, to reduce indoor air pollutants

Water efficient fixtures reducing indoor water use

Native landscaping reducing outdoor water use by more than 50%

Butterfly Pavilion Native Pollinator Certification

Larger investment in Colorado

The new Lakewood Medical Offices are part of a larger commitment from Kaiser Permanente, the state's largest non-profit health plan and a leading medical provider. The organization announced in July 2025 it was making its largest brick-and-mortar investment in Colorado in 15 years.

For more, see Kaiser Permanente's full announcement.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente serves nearly 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers.

