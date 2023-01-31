Kaizen Analytix Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service

Kaizen Uses Rapid & Flexible AWS Capabilities to Help Customers Easily Innovate, Iterate & Solve Problems Faster

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service. This designation recognizes Kaizen's deep technical knowledge, experience and proven success delivering Amazon OpenSearch Service solutions to customers.

"Kaizen is dedicated to giving customers enhanced speed to value through business insights, and we are honored to be recognized for our Amazon OpenSearch Service expertise and offerings," said Krishna Arangode, CEO at Kaizen Analytix. "Over the last several years, Kaizen has continued to grow and expand our AWS Service Delivery capabilities, and we take pride in helping our customers tap into the full potential of Amazon OpenSearch Service. This designation strengthens our ability to quickly and easily innovate at scale using Kaizen proven data expertise on AWS and also presents opportunities that will help further our growth."

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service differentiates Kaizen as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency in helping customers migrate to Amazon OpenSearch Service and perform interactive log analytics, real-time application monitoring, website search, and more.

The AWS Service Delivery Program enables AWS customers to identify AWS Partners with experience and a deep understanding of specific AWS services. To qualify for the competency, Kaizen demonstrated through case studies, customer references, and an intense review of internal processes, its proficiency to pass a rigorous technical validation to ensure they are following best practices with each service, as well as demonstrated proven customer success.

"Kaizen's focus is on advanced analytics and being able to nimbly, and quickly act and find strategies and solutions for our customers," added Sujit Singh, managing director and technologist at Kaizen. "Our agile methodology serves as an accelerator for Amazon OpenSearch Service migration and is designed to help business functions, IT organizations, and IT infrastructure teams quickly and efficiently migrate their current on-premises and cloud logging solution into Amazon OpenSearch Service using AWS best practices,"

Kaizen has a proven track record of generating success for its clients. By migrating to Amazon OpenSearch Service with Kaizen, clients have seen 90% cost avoidance from licensing fees [1], 44% better price performance from higher hardware efficiencies, reduced operational and downtime costs, increased visibility and control over spend, and better compliance [2].

Amazon OpenSearch is a managed service that makes it easy to deploy, operate, and scale OpenSearch, a popular open-source search and analytics engine.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

