Kaizen Analytix Adds Gregory Flessas as Partner

Kaizen Expands Executive Team With Industry Expert in Workforce Planning & Optimization

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaizen Analytix LLC, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology solutions, today announced the hiring of Gregory Flessas as a Partner in the company.

Flessas is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in workforce planning, optimization, and people analytics. For over twenty years he has focused on helping organizations align their labor supply with their business demands, taking into account internal and external data to reduce employee churn, improve employees work experiences, and reduce excess labor costs. Flessas thrives on developing and bringing products to market, and has built businesses that are lean and agile, and responsive to market and competitive changes and challenges. Flessas also brings with him a deep academic and professional background in quantitative and qualitative analytical skills grounded in mathematics, modeling, analysis, and optimization.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Greg Flessas as a Partner," said Krishna Arangode, CEO at Kaizen Analytix. "He brings a wealth of expertise in the area of workforce planning, optimization & people analytics, which positions him to help us deliver unmatched value for clients in a post-COVID new normal business environment. Greg has a proven track record of helping organizations improve their bottom line by focusing on the most valuable asset in every organization, its people, and he will be key to our continued growth."

"My industry experience as both operator and consultant, paired with Kaizen's analytical tools and rapid time to value delivery, will allow us to quickly address today's most pressing operational and strategic issue: our human supply chain," stated Greg Flessas. "I'm excited to bring crucial information to light that will help some of the best run organizations retain and grow their most prized resources."

Flessas is based in Kaizen's New York office.

About Kaizen Analytix, LLC

Kaizen is a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology services and solutions. We combine our subject matter expertise with our cloud platform to rapidly uncover actionable insights and generate incremental profit across the value chain. Recognized by Gartner, NPR, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies, we are a certified minority-owned business headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in other major US cities and a global offshore team. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com .

