Kaizen Analytix Ranked on 39th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Kaizen Analytix LLC ranked at 2,370 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Krishna Arangode, Kaizen's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are tremendously honored to be ranked on the Inc. 5000. When we started Kaizen Analytix five years ago, we set out on a mission to make analytics actionable and accessible for all companies in any sector. With this guiding light and a client-comes-first philosophy, we have grown profitably every year. Special thanks to our Kaizen team members, valuable clients, business partners, and Inc. We have strong growth plans ahead of us, and we plan to stay laser-focused on delivering value to our clients in the coming years."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Kaizen Analytix LLC is an analytics products and services company that gives clients unmatched speed to increased revenues, reduced costs, and maximized margins through advanced analytics solutions and actionable business insights. Working from client and industry data, Kaizen combines its proven Kaizen Agile methodology, proprietary KaizenValueAccelerators, and analytics subject matter experts to rapidly deliver insights across the value chain, from Sales and Marketing to Operations and Finance. For more information, visit www.kaizenanalytix.com.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

