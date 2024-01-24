Kajeet Appoints Lisa Carter to Lead Public Sector Sales Division

"Lisa's deep understanding of the intersection between technology and education makes her an invaluable asset Post this

Carter's career includes impactful roles at companies like Pearson, Amplify, and Scantron, as well as leading a regional public sector sales team for Apple. Carter is widely recognized for her leadership in digital transformation, demonstrating her commitment to enhancing educational experiences through digital tools.

In her new role at Kajeet, Carter is poised to leverage her broad background in education technology to drive innovation and growth in the public sector. Her experience and passion for integrating technology into educational environments are key to Kajeet's mission of connecting communities and fostering learning.

According to Zack Kowalski, Chief Revenue Officer at Kajeet, "Lisa's deep understanding of the intersection between technology and education makes her an invaluable asset to our team. Her leadership and vision are crucial as we expand our services and impact in the public sector."

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet's private network solutions simplify private wireless to allow customers to design, install and manage their own private wireless networks. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, includes visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and multi-network flexibility. Since 2003, Kajeet has helped thousands of organizations connect over a million devices around the world. To learn more, visit kajeet.com

