Kajeet® Appoints Two New Executives to Support Unique Mobile and Connectivity Demands of Digital Economy

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, an industry leader providing software and hardware solutions that deliver safe and reliable Internet connectivity to students, enterprises and IoT solution providers, today announced two new appointments to its executive management team. Melissa Blanken joins the company as its Vice President of Marketing, and Bill Stribrny as its Vice President of Sales. These leaders will help Kajeet deliver customized wireless solutions and support the mobile-first strategies of organizations that need device connectivity and management in an increasingly connected world.

Blanken will expand Kajeet's go-to-market strategy to increase brand awareness and help organizations create the best mobility experiences for users by taking advantage of the breadth of Kajeet's products and services. Stribrny will lead Kajeet sales and account management teams for Education and Enterprise IoT, identifying customer connectivity challenges and creating custom-tailored digital access solutions to address those needs.

"We welcome Melissa and Bill to the team with the expectation that their knowledge and experience in the software, wireless and telecom markets will refine our strategy and deliver new opportunities to the company," said Kajeet CEO and founder, Daniel J.W. Neal. "As we continue our growth, Bill's leadership and success in assembling top-performing sales teams, combined with Melissa's proven marketing and communications expertise, will help meet the increasing demand for 21st century-ready connectivity experiences for students and businesses and further accelerate our momentum."

A marketer for 25 years, Blanken is a demonstrated leader in building programs that drive rapid sales growth. She previously served as chief marketing officer for two enterprise software companies, as well as other executive marketing roles in wireless communications for brands like Boost Mobile, Best Buy, and Sprint.

Stribrny's reputation for deeply understanding and supporting the needs of customers has developed over more than a quarter century in sales and sales leadership. He previously served as regional vice president of business development for global telecom provider iconectiv. Stribrny has also held sales management roles at Scientific Atlanta, Neustar and Cisco.

For more information on Kajeet connectivity solutions for remote access, including Kajeet SmartSpot®, Kajeet SmartBus™, Kajeet LTE Chromebooks and their cloud-native Sentinel® mobile management platform, visit https://www.kajeet.net.

About Kajeet

Kajeet delivers secure and controlled wireless experiences. In 2003, a group of Dads started Kajeet to make great mobile services for children approved by parents as well as educators. From startups or Fortune 500 companies, to school districts, educators and administrators, Kajeet is helping all to safely and economically connect, control and deploy wireless solutions across multiple networks. Whether to enable digital access that ensures student success, or empower companies to connect and manage devices in the field, or offer support and a platform to launch a complex and highly scalable mobile solution, Kajeet is trusted by many to make powerful and flexible wireless solutions easy.

Kajeet is available across all major North American wireless networks and globally in 24 other countries. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Kajeet has regional offices in 11 cities across the U.S. To learn more, please visit kajeet.com . Kajeet has a portfolio of 36 U.S. patents, with additional patents pending. For a list of the Kajeet U.S. patents, please go to https://www.kajeet.net/terms-of-services#patents .

