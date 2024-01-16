Kaled Awada Named Chief People Officer, Brings 20-Plus Years of Human Resources Leadership in Automotive, Energy Industries

News provided by

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

16 Jan, 2024

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaled Awada, a 20-plus-year human resources executive with global energy and automotive corporations, has been named Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer of PG&E Corporation and its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (together, "PG&E"), effective today.

Awada will lead PG&E's People organization, responsible for attracting and retaining the right workforce and fostering the right culture to meet the needs of PG&E's customers and build a clean, climate-resilient energy system for the future. This includes talent acquisition, labor relations, coworker development and change management.

"I love that Kaled has a wealth of experience in both energy and automotive and that he's well practiced in building high-performing teams at large-scale operations. As with all our leaders, Kaled brings the right combination of both head and heart to us at PG&E, and I am excited to welcome him and begin our work together," said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe.

Awada serves on battery technology company Solid Power's board of directors. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Tenneco, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of automotive products. Before Tenneco, Awada was Global Vice President, Human Resources for two divisions of automotive technology company Aptiv, and held HR leadership roles of increasing responsibility for Eaton Corporation.

"I am thrilled for the chance to work with PG&E's coworkers, leaders and Boards of Directors in continuing to build an inclusive and collaborative work environment, one that makes it enjoyable to work with PG&E and enables us to best serve our customers," said Awada.

Awada holds a bachelor's in psychology, with an emphasis in organizational management, from The Ohio State University.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com/ and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

