Kaleidescape and Mercury Studios Announce Theatrical Collaboration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, and Mercury Studios, one of the leading creators, producers and distributors of music related content worldwide, announced today a collaboration to bring the biggest names in music to the cinema.

"Kaleidescape is all about the experience and this collaboration with Mercury Studios enables us to expand our library content offering with standout movie concert performances," said Priscilla Morgan, COO, Kaleidescape. "We have seen the box-office success of movie concert re-releases and the Kaleidescape platform gives exhibition a turnkey solution to deliver more movie concerts to their customers."

Kaleidescape provides an alternative method to securely deliver library releases to the big screen. The Kaleidescape platform provides high quality content, with convenience, enabling playback of content on demand.

"Mercury Studios is about bringing our exciting films to audiences who love music and want to see their favorite musicians up close and larger than life," said Rob Gill, SVP Global Operations, Mercury Studios. "Our catalog features documentaries and performances by incredible artists including Peter Gabriel, Ella Fitzgerald, INXS, and Syd Barrett. This collaboration with Kaleidescape will bring audiences spectacular performances with the best sound and image quality."

Kaleidescape is an elegant solution that integrates easily into a movie complex, utilizing the same projectors and audio solutions already installed. Kaleidescape's movie platform enables secure delivery of library releases, with lossless audio and reference quality video. With access to a vast array of library content on demand, exhibitors can program additional movie screenings or movie marathons and curate special events. Moviegoers can enjoy watching their favorite movies, music concerts or experience cinema classics on the big screen.

Exhibitors including Alamo Drafthouse, B&B Theatres, Brenden Theatres, Cinema West, Classic Cinemas, Epic Theatres, Megaplex Theatres, and Star Cinema Grill are currently piloting the Kaleidescape platform. Kaleidescape has also executed an agreement with one major Hollywood Studio and is in active discussions with several others.

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA.

Mercury Studios is a full-service production studio, focused on telling compelling stories through the lens of music.

Current and recent projects include Oscar and BAFTA award nominated American Symphony, directed by Matthew Heineman for the Obamas' Higher Ground Productions/Netflix, If These Walls Could Sing, directed by Mary McCartney for Disney+,My Life as a Rolling Stone for the BBC and MGM+, Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl for Netflix, This Town, a six-part series for the BBC from writer, creator, and executive producer Steven Knight, Linda Perry: Let it Die Here, which premiered at Tribeca Film Festival and the recently announced One to One: John & Yoko from Oscar and BAFTA award winning director, Kevin Macdonald.

Mercury Studios also produced Sam Smith: Live at the Royal Albert Hall for BBC, Billie Eilish's Overheated at the O2 London and Lang Lang Plays Disney for Disney+.

Editorially independent, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and represents the world's leading catalog of music-related content, consisting of thousands of hours of premium music-driven film and television programming.

