Kaleidescape Announces Tom Vaughan as Vice President of Engineering

"Kaleidescape engineering has accomplished amazing feats over the past two decades, trailblazing industry firsts that are now best practices used by the digital media and entertainment market today," said Tom Vaughan. "I am excited about the opportunity to lead Kaleidescape's engineering efforts, build on its success, and usher in the next generation of product capabilities."

Tom started his career in the compact disc industry, building and managing mastering operations for CBS Records. Later, he led development of DVD manufacturing capability at Cinram.

From 2002 to 2012 he led product management of multimedia software at Roxio, CyberLink, and Corel. In 2013 he joined MulticoreWare, where he led development of x265, the video encoder used by most leading video services. Most recently, Tom was vice president of strategy at Beamr, a leading developer of commercial video encoder and image optimization software.

Tom holds a B.S. in electrical and computer engineering and an M.B.A. from Drexel University.

About Kaleidescape

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company's internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators.

