Kaleidescape Appoints Parker Greenlund as Director of International and Marine Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, provider of the world's only high-fidelity movie library, today announced the appointment of Parker Greenlund as director of international and marine sales. Parker will report to Jason Welsh, who was recently promoted to senior vice president of sales, overseeing Kaleidescape's global sales organization and studio relationships.

"Parker brings a rare combination of strategic vision, hands-on execution, and deep passion for the AV industry," said Jason Welsh. "His experience growing premium entertainment brands and his collaborative approach with partners make him an excellent fit as we continue to expand Kaleidescape's global and marine footprint."

Parker joins Kaleidescape following significant success at KEF, where he built and scaled the retail sales organization and key accounts, contributing to the brand's market leadership. With deep experience in premium audio, AV retail, and channel development, he brings a strong track record of building high-performing teams, strengthening partner relationships, and delivering sustainable growth.

In this role, Parker will lead Kaleidescape's international and marine strategy, with responsibility for driving expansion across key global regions, strengthening channel partnerships, and building new growth opportunities. He will work closely with Kaleidescape's global sales, marketing, and product leadership to accelerate adoption of the Kaleidescape platform in premium residential, luxury marine, and international AV markets.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Kaleidescape at such an important moment in the company's growth," said Parker Greenlund. "Kaleidescape represents the very best in premium entertainment, and I'm thrilled to help grow the business to the next level while continuing to work alongside so many industry peers and partners I deeply respect."

As part of this evolution, Parker will work alongside Tim Barnes, vice president of sales, who is transitioning into a sales operations role. With nearly two decades leading sales at Kaleidescape, Tim will pass along his legacy knowledge to the next generation. Tim's significant contributions to the company have played a crucial role in shaping Kaleidescape's success and culture.

Kaleidescape delivers the world's only high-fidelity movie library with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for 25 years. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

