Kaleidescape Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact for industries—from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform for residential and marine markets, has been changing the landscape of home theater entertainment experiences for over two decades. As the only digital provider of movies with lossless audio and full reference video, Kaleidescape provides customers with access to thousands of movies, TV series, and concerts for purchase or rent. Recently, Kaleidescape introduced Strato V, the next-generation movie player providing stunning 4K Dolby Vision playback with lossless audio. Strato V works on its own or grouped with Terra Prime movie servers to enable scalability. Kaleidescape is also expanding into commercial cinema, as an alternative content delivery platform, bringing library releases back to the big screen.

"Kaleidescape continues to innovate by bringing to market products that evolve the cinema experience at home and beyond," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO of Kaleidescape. "Kaleidescape's platform allows consumers to experience a vast array of content in the highest quality, as the director intended, enabling a movie theater-like experience in the home."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA.

