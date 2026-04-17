Kalohexis Announces Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2026

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced a poster presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, taking place April 17-22, 2026 in San Diego, CA.

At AACR 2026, a trials-in-progress poster will be presented by Endevica Bio highlighting the study design of the ongoing Phase 2 Paradox trial (NCT06937177) to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of mifomelatide for cachexia in patients with advanced colorectal cancer. The trial was initiated in Q2 2025 by Endevica Bio and is currently being administered by Kalohexis. Primary endpoints include change from baseline in body weight, incidence and severity of AEs, and incidence of lab or vital sign abnormalities; secondary endpoints include change from baseline in appetite and quality of life.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of mifomelatide (TCMCB07) in patients with newly diagnosed metastatic colorectal cancer undergoing chemotherapy: The Paradox Trial

Presentation Number: CT219

Date and Time: April 21, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

Session: Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress

Location: Poster Section 51; Poster Board #14

About Kalohexis

Kalohexis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin (MC) system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' first- and best-in-class therapeutic peptides are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:

Argot Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Kalohexis