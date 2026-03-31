Kalohexis Appoints Tony Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalohexis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the melanocortin system to shape the next era of metabolic disease care starting with obesity and cancer cachexia, today announced the appointment of Tony Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Mitchell brings more than two decades of accounting and finance leadership experience spanning both publicly traded and private companies within the life sciences sector.

"Tony's successful track record building and leading financial operations across public and private life sciences companies will be invaluable to Kalohexis as we advance our proprietary pipeline of therapeutic peptides designed to safely and effectively drug melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors," said Russell Potterfield, Chief Executive Officer of Kalohexis. "We are excited to welcome Tony to the Kalohexis team and work together to offer new hope to millions of people with metabolic disorders such as general obesity and cancer cachexia."

Prior to Kalohexis, Mr. Mitchell served as VP, Controller at COUR Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, where he led the accounting and finance functions, including IPO readiness. Previously, Mr. Mitchell served as VP, Controller at Jaguar Gene Therapy, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, where he oversaw the build out of the accounting function. Prior, Mr. Mitchell served in leadership roles responsible for SEC reporting, accounting and tax functions at OFS Management, a full-service provider of capital and leveraged finance solutions, and at Melinta Therapeutics, a publicly traded, commercial-stage pharmaceutical company acquired by CorMedix Therapeutics. Mr. Mitchell began his career in public accounting at LJ Soldinger Associates. He earned his B.S. in accounting from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and he is a certified public accountant.

"I am honored to join the talented team at Kalohexis, whose expertise in melanocortin biology is driving the development of first- and best-in-class treatments for many high-value and underserved metabolic indications," said Mr. Mitchell. "The team has made impressive recent progress demonstrating how the melanocortin system can be harnessed to reset the body's metabolic thermostat. I am eager to support the continued advancement of Kalohexis' lead programs, 710GO for the treatment of general obesity and mifomelatide to treat cancer cachexia."

About Kalohexis

Kalohexis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company shaping the next era of metabolic disease care by harnessing the melanocortin (MC) system, the body's natural regulator of metabolic homeostasis, to help people live healthier lives. Kalohexis' first- and best-in-class therapeutic peptides are designed to safely and effectively drug central melanocortin-3 and -4 receptors (MC3R/MC4R) to treat many metabolic disorders. Kalohexis' lead pipeline programs are 710GO, an oral dual MC3R/MC4R agonist to induce healthier, more durable weight loss in general obesity, and mifomelatide, a dual MC3R/MC4R antagonist to treat cachexia in patients with advanced cancers. For more information, visit www.kalohexis.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor and Media Contact:

Argot Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Kalohexis