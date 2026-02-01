Kaltra Expands Microchannel Innovation to Deliver Lower Refrigerant Charge

ALTMUNSTER, Austria, Feb. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaltra has announced an expansion of its microchannel tube size portfolio, reinforcing its long-term vision of minimizing refrigerant charge while advancing the performance and sustainability of HVAC and heat pump systems.



The initiative centers on the introduction of a broader range of microchannel tube geometries designed to further reduce internal coil volume without compromising thermal efficiency or pressure drop. These developments will initially be applied to condenser and evaporator microchannel coils, enabling more compact heat exchanger designs and supporting compliance with increasingly stringent refrigerant regulations.



As part of its forward-looking development roadmap, Kaltra will subsequently extend these advances to its reversible microchannel coil technology, introducing thinner tube designs optimized for bidirectional operation. Importantly, the use of thinner tubes is not expected to result in reduced thermal capacity. In parallel, Kaltra is developing new fin geometries and optimized fin pitches, which — when combined with smaller tube sizes — allow heat transfer rates to be preserved while achieving further reductions in internal volume and refrigerant charge.



Through this phased and visionary approach, Kaltra is shaping a new generation of microchannel heat exchangers that combine ultra-low refrigerant charge, high efficiency, and exceptional design flexibility. This roadmap empowers OEMs to future-proof their products, accelerate the adoption of low-GWP and flammable refrigerants, and deliver next-generation heat pump systems aligned with global sustainability goals.



