Kaltra Launches Next-Gen MCHEdesign With Full Integration Into MCHEselect -- Instant Simulation & Seamless Microchannel Coil Workflow

ALTMUNSTER, Austria, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaltra is proud to announce the release of the next-generation MCHEdesign, now fully integrated with its online coil selection and simulation platform MCHEselect. This major update delivers instant creation of microchannel heat exchanger (MCHE) coil designs, on-the-fly performance simulation — and the ability for users to carry their designs directly into MCHEselect for further simulation under varying conditions.

What's New: Real-Time Simulation + Seamless Coil Workflow

With the updated MCHEdesign, users benefit from:

Instant simulation results — as soon as design parameters are entered, results are calculated and displayed in real time.

Automatic coil creation for MCHEselect — once a design is completed, the coil is created and made immediately available in MCHEselect under a unique model code, enabling further performance simulation or validation under different operating conditions.

Unified design → simulation → validation workflow — no manual export/import, no data loss, just one continuous pipeline from initial design to advanced performance assessment.

Support for all major heat-exchanger types — including condensers, evaporators, reversible coils (heat pump mode), and single-phase fluid coils (air-to-fluid), in both parallel-flow and serpentine layouts.

"This integration closes the loop — engineers can now design, simulate, validate, and iterate MCHE coils all in one place," said Lukas Engelhardt, Business Development Officer at Kaltra. "It dramatically reduces design cycle time, eliminates errors from manual data transfer, and ensures that designs remain within Kaltra's manufacturing capabilities."

Retaining the Core Strengths of MCHEdesign

MCHEdesign continues to offer the two modes introduced earlier:

AI Mode, providing instant coil configuration recommendations based on user input and Kaltra's coil database — optimized for thermal performance, refrigerant compatibility, geometric constraints, and cost-effectiveness.

Expert Mode, delivering full manual control over coil geometry, layout, and manufacturing-relevant parameters for experienced engineers requiring advanced customization.

Thus, users retain flexibility: they can rely on guided design for fast, standard projects, or employ full manual control when needed.

Designs Aligned With Manufacturing Capabilities

A key enhancement in the new MCHEdesign version is the expanded database of microchannel heat exchanger components, including microchannel tubes, fins, tube-fin-manifold combinations and layout variants.

These components and their validated combinations form the foundation for substantial updates to coil design logic, allowing users to explore a broader range of geometries, thermal configurations, and application-specific optimizations. The software ensures that all selectable options remain compatible with Kaltra's engineering standards and production capabilities.

As a result, users can now configure heat exchanger designs that directly leverage Kaltra's latest production capabilities — ensuring that software-generated designs are not only thermodynamically sound but also fully manufacturable without additional engineering adaptation.

From Design to Deployment — Faster, Safer, Smarter

This new integration streamlines the entire MCHE workflow:

Design — select application (condenser, evaporator, fluid coil, reversible coil) and enter required parameters. Instant Simulation — view performance results immediately. Auto-Creation — receive a unique model code, automatically registered in MCHEselect. Deep Simulation & Validation — run additional simulations under different conditions, refrigerants, or operating scenarios via MCHEselect. Export / Documentation — download design summary, simulation data, and coil specifications for manufacturing or documentation.

This makes MCHEdesign + MCHEselect a complete digital platform for MCHE development — from conception to simulation, validation, and manufacturing.

What This Means for Kaltra Customers

Faster time-to-market — engineers and OEMs can move from initial concept to validated design in minutes.

Reduced errors — automated data transfer eliminates manual mistakes and ensures consistency across simulations.

Flexibility and confidence — whether you need a standard condenser or a complex reversible coil, the integrated platform supports all major MCHE applications.

Better decision-making — instant feedback on design changes allows rapid optimization for thermal performance, refrigerant selection, geometry constraints, and cost.

Availability

The integrated MCHEdesign platform is available at the Kaltra website. Existing MCHEdesign users will receive automatic access to the updated version. New users can register via the inquiry form.

