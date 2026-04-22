KaMin and CADAM Announce Temporary Surcharge Effective May 1

MACON, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin and CADAM today announced the implementation of a temporary surcharge effective May 1 in response to the significant increase in oil prices driven by the ongoing global conflict. This surcharge will be applied to all customers and will vary based on location and costs incurred.

The companies have worked diligently to absorb rising transportation, chemical, and operational costs for as long as possible. However, continued volatility in fuel markets has made the surcharge necessary to offset a portion of these increased expenses.

"We understand the impact that additional costs can have on our customers, and we have made every effort to avoid this action hoping that the recent surge in oil prices would not be long lived," said President & CEO Mike Nelson. "Unfortunately, the current environment now requires us to take this step to maintain reliable service and operational stability."

The surcharge is expected to be temporary and will be adjusted when oil prices and markets normalize.

The companies remain committed to providing high-quality products and dependable service and appreciate the continued partnership and understanding of their customers during this time.

About KaMin and CADAM – KaMin and CADAM are recognized as global leaders that enhance the performance of everyday products through innovative mineral solutions. With more than 100 years of experience and more than 800 employees worldwide, the company delivers performance mineral solutions for a broad spectrum of end-use markets including building & construction, automotive, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. From 12 production and converting facilities, KaMin and CADAM create solutions from the ground up for customers in more than 60 countries.

Media Contact: Cynthia Peterson

1 478-750-5445

[email protected]

SOURCE KaMin