KaMin Completes Acquisition of BASF Kaolin Minerals Business

MACON, Ga., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KaMin LLC, a global performance minerals company owned by IMin Partners, and BASF Inc announced today that they have completed the previously disclosed acquisition of BASF's kaolin minerals business.

"This acquisition is transformative for KaMin on Day One by further diversifying into highly engineered, growth segments and adding to an extensive portfolio of innovative product solutions for everyday life. The combination of these two businesses will create a global leader with significant scale, technical capabilities, and talent that will deliver enhanced value to our customers, distributors, and brand owners worldwide," said Mike W. Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of KaMin. "We are excited to welcome approximately 440 new employees to the KaMin team. Their expertise will enhance our already strong organization and further differentiate us in the industrial minerals sector."

The transaction includes four production sites and related mines, reserves and two processing facilities located across middle Georgia, USA. The co-located refinery catalysts operations will continue to be owned and operated by BASF's refinery catalysts business and are not part of the divestiture.

Grace Matthews acted as the financial advisor for the transaction, and Kelly Hart & Hallman acted as legal advisor. Financing for KaMin was led by PNC.

About KaMin – KaMin is recognized in the industry as a global supplier with more than 95 years of experience in delivering performance mineral solutions in a broad spectrum of end use markets including: building & construction, automotive & catalyst, agriculture, health & beauty, packaging, and specialty & graphic paper. The company mines, produces, and distributes its products from its three US plants located in Georgia — Macon, Sandersville and Wrens — and internationally through their CADAM facilities in Brazil and Europe. www.kaminsolutions.com

About IMin Partners – IMin Partners is a capital source and a strategic partner to businesses, owners and management teams in the specialty raw materials industry. With an exclusive focus on the industrial minerals and specialty chemicals industries, our core competencies include equity capital investments, operational and market expertise, alignment of interests and development of culture. www.iminpartners.com

Media Contact:

Cynthia Peterson

[email protected]

(478) 750-7554

SOURCE KaMin