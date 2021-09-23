Kanal D Drama Premieres The Series "Amor Prohibido" In The United States
The long-awaited premiere with Turkey's #1 female star Beren Saat, arrives October 1 on the only channel with the best Turkish series dubbed in Spanish
Sep 23, 2021, 08:00 ET
MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kanal D Drama presents the major premiere for the U.S. Hispanic audience of the series Amor Prohibido (Aşk-ı Memnu in Turkish). The long-awaited premier, with actress Beren Saat (¿Qué Culpa Tiene Fatmagül?) in the leading role, arrives exclusively on Kanal D Drama on October 1. The channel's fans in the U.S. will be able to enjoy a virtual preview of the premiere on Facebook on September 30, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 5:30 p.m. Pacific.
"Amor Prohibido will be a hit with the U.S. Hispanic audience. Its cast features first-class actors, guaranteeing high-quality performances. The main role is played by Beren Saat, one of the Turkish actresses who is most recognized and acclaimed by the Spanish-speaking audience," said Francheska León de la Barra, Marketing Director for Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and LatAm. She added, " in society this series has been one of the highest rated dramas in history in Turkey, so we are certain that it will have the same impact in the U.S., commanding attention from the first episode, both for its actors and for its high-intensity plots."
Amor Prohibido is an adaptation of the novel Ask-i Memnu by the famous Turkish writer Halit Ziya Usakligil and marks the return of Beren Saat to the Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. in the starring role of the beautiful Bihter, a young woman from a good family who suffers the sudden loss of her father. But while Bihter visits her father's grave every day, unable to overcome his sudden demise, the rest of the family, including her mother, goes on as if nothing had happened. While Bihter lives in a permanent state of mourning, her mother Fatma (Nebahat Çehre) is busy preparing for the wedding of her other daughter, while she herself tries to capture the attention of a rich widower. The plot will focus on how complex family relationships can be, especially between mother and daughter. Will Bihter be able to keep her mother out of her life? Will Fatma allow her daughter to live the life she thought was her due? Will Fatma be her daughter's enemy, or will she become an ally in order to maintain her status in a rich society?
Amor Prohibido will captivate the U.S. Hispanic audience with its intense plot of loves, passions, deceptions, and betrayals. It should be noted that Beren Saat's masterful performance in the series won her two consecutive Golden Butterfly awards (Turkey's Emmys) for Best Actress.
Kanal D Drama is the product of a strategic alliance between THEMA America, a Canal+ group company, and Kanal D International, leaders in exporting Turkish productions worldwide, and is the first and only channel that distributes the best Turkish dramas worldwide. Since its launch, Kanal D Drama's excellent productions have been widely accepted by the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States.
Amor Prohibido will air on Kanal D Drama Monday through Friday at 11:40 p.m. Eastern / 8:40 p.m Pacific on Xfinity, Xfinity On Demand, and Verizon FiOS (channel 1586).
To see the official trailer, visit https://youtu.be/nED7f4rDZIg
To learn more about Kanal D Drama and its programming in the United States, visit www.kanalddrama.com and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify.
About Thema America:
THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.
About Kanal D International:
Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.
