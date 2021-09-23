Kanal D Drama Premieres The Series "Amor Prohibido" In The United States

Amor Prohibido is an adaptation of the novel Ask-i Memnu by the famous Turkish writer Halit Ziya Usakligil and marks the return of Beren Saat to the Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. in the starring role of the beautiful Bihter, a young woman from a good family who suffers the sudden loss of her father. But while Bihter visits her father's grave every day, unable to overcome his sudden demise, the rest of the family, including her mother, goes on as if nothing had happened. While Bihter lives in a permanent state of mourning, her mother Fatma (Nebahat Çehre) is busy preparing for the wedding of her other daughter, while she herself tries to capture the attention of a rich widower. The plot will focus on how complex family relationships can be, especially between mother and daughter. Will Bihter be able to keep her mother out of her life? Will Fatma allow her daughter to live the life she thought was her due? Will Fatma be her daughter's enemy, or will she become an ally in order to maintain her status in a rich society?

Amor Prohibido will captivate the U.S. Hispanic audience with its intense plot of loves, passions, deceptions, and betrayals. It should be noted that Beren Saat's masterful performance in the series won her two consecutive Golden Butterfly awards (Turkey's Emmys) for Best Actress.

Kanal D Drama is the product of a strategic alliance between THEMA America, a Canal+ group company, and Kanal D International, leaders in exporting Turkish productions worldwide, and is the first and only channel that distributes the best Turkish dramas worldwide. Since its launch, Kanal D Drama's excellent productions have been widely accepted by the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States.

Amor Prohibido will air on Kanal D Drama Monday through Friday at 11:40 p.m. Eastern / 8:40 p.m Pacific on Xfinity, Xfinity On Demand, and Verizon FiOS (channel 1586).

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

