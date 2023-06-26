The reference channel for stunning premieres of the best Turkish productions entirely in Spanish brings this captivating and successful romantic drama to U.S.

MIAMI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kanal D Drama, the channel par excellence for captivating Turkish series, presents the premiere of "Asi" in US. The series premiers on June 26, exclusively on Kanal D Drama through its linear channel,and by streaming SVoD, with no need for viewers to subscribe to pay TV.

Kanal D Drama Presents the Grand Premiere of “Asi” for the U.S. Audiences

"We are very happy to present this romantic drama to the U.S. audiences, an exciting series that was a big hit with audiences in Turkey, with the well-known actress Tuba Büyüküstün, who is causing a sensation with her roles in other Turkish productions, in the leading role," said Francheska León de la Barra, VP of Marketing and Communications at Kanal D Drama. "I am convinced that the audience will be captivated by the beauty and performance of this first-rate actress, whose humanitarian work has earned her thousands of followers on social networks, and who is a magnificent example of female empowerment."

"Asi" is a romantic drama that tells the story of three generations of the powerful Kozcuoğlu family, which owns a huge plantation in Antakya, a region in southern Turkey. The Kozcuoğlu family's goal is to maintain the plantation for generations, so Ihsan Kozcuoğlu and his eldest daughter, Asi, work the land very hard. On the other hand, there is the family of Demir. Years ago, his mother Emine and his aunt Süheyla worked on the Kozcuoğlu plantation, until Emine drowned in the river under very dramatic circumstances. Süheyla then left the Kozcuoğlu plantation and Antakya and took her two nephews, Emine's sons, with her. As time went by, Süheyla married a wealthy man and gave her nephews an exquisite education. Obsessed with his mother's tragic death, Demir returns to his hometown, having become an important businessman. He soon meets Asi and falls madly in love with her, not knowing that she is the daughter of the one who caused his mother's death. Little by little, secrets are revealed about the lives of both families, who are confronted by a dark and tragic past, which will hinder the romance between the young people. The name of the protagonist, Asi, means "rebel," to honor the river in the region, which got that name because it flows in the opposite direction from others. So, the daring and beautiful Asi will have to go against the current and conquer overwhelming obstacles to save her love for Demir.

"Asi" was produced by Sis Yapim and was inspired by the classic novel "Pride and Prejudice," by Jane Austen. This captivating romantic melodrama made its leading lady Asi (Tuba Büyüküstün) famous. Later, she became the first Turkish actress to be nominated for Best Actress at the 42nd International Emmy Awards. Tuba is currently a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Turkey.

"Asi" premiers in the U.S., only on Kanal D Drama, on June 26 at 9:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. PT. It will also have daily premieres Monday through Friday on the Kanal D Drama app in the U.S.

To watch the trailer visit: https://youtu.be/AgswWq4oraE

Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel, owned by Kanal D International. It currently reaches 15 countries on three continents. It is the result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, which is responsible for managing, operating, and distributing the Spanish-language signal and streaming platform of Kanal D Drama in the United States, Spain, and Latin America. There are other versions of the channel in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

To learn more about Kanal D Drama, its linear programming, and SVOD service in the United States, visit www.kanalddrama.com and follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , and Spotify .

About Thema America:

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140637/KANAL_D_DRAMA_ASI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925279/Thema_Kanal_D_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Thema America