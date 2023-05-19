KANAL D DRAMA PRESENTS THE GRAND PREMIERE OF ZEYNEP FOR THE U.S. HISPANIC AUDIENCE

The channel dedicated 100% to Turkish series in Spanish premieres a modern drama about a young woman who dreams of becoming an influencer on social media

MIAMI, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Kanal D Drama, the only channel recognized for presenting the best premieres of impactful Turkish dramas fully dubbed into neutral Spanish, premieres the series Zeynep (O Kiz). This U.S. only premiere is a modern-day drama that explores this century's new profession of producing content for social media. Zeynep is the heartwarming story of a young woman obsessed with becoming a renowned influencer. The series debuts on Kanal D Drama's linear channel and through the Kanal D Drama app in the U.S Hispanic market on May 22.

Zeynep (O Kiz) sólo por Kanal D Drama

"Our premieres at Kanal D Drama continue to fill the screen and lead the large market of Turkish series in the Spanish-speaking world, not only for the quality of our productions, but for the up-to-date stories, which engage and excite our audience," said Francheska León de la Barra, VP of Marketing and Communications at Kanal D Drama. "I'm sure that Zeynep is a story that will resonate with viewers who are obsessed with producing content for the social networks, because behind every influencer and social media personalities there are real people, with families, complexes, emotions, and feelings."

Zeynep (O Kiz) is a poor young woman who longs to become a well-known influencer on social networks and escape the unbearable reality that surrounds her. At the same time, she must take care of her father as if she were "a mother," because her father is disabled due to a birth accident. She is the only child of Kadir, a 45-year-old man who talks and behaves like a five-year-old boy and is always playing with a toy car. Their father-daughter relationship is unique and peculiar. Although Zeynep loves her father, she dreams of leaving and fleeing the life that has been her lot. She lives in a tiny room, which she shares with her cousins, with an abusive uncle who blames them for everything, and with an aunt who is bitter and frustrated by the life they lead. She tries to escape her reality and the problems of the house. Everything will change for her when she starts cleaning the house of the well-known influencer Ozan, whose way of life she longs for so much. One day she meets Sitare, a businesswoman and owner of an agency, and the manager of several social media personalities. But before Zeynep can use her new connections to realize her great dream on social networks, she will be faced with great obstacles and will fall victim to misfortune.

Zeynep was written by Sırma Yanık, directed by Özlem Günhan, and the leading roles in the series are Dilin Döğer as Zeynep, Kadir is played by one of the most talented Turkish actors, Erkan Petekkaya, well known for his portrayal of the character Ali Akarsu in the hit drama series of Kanal D Drama, Tormenta de Pasiones (Time goes by). Also, part of the strong casting, the attractive Cengiz Orhonlu as Ozan, and the actress Sezin Akbaşoğulları who plays Sitare.

Zeynep will have its major premier exclusively on Kanal D Drama in the United States at 10:50 p.m. ET / 7:50 p.m. PT, on May 22. Daily episodes will play Monday through Friday on the Kanal D Drama app in the U.S. The Kanal D drama app in Spanish can be downloaded from the Apple App Store for mobile devices and tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Smart Tvs.

To view the trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/n3fmlod2alw

Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel owned by Kanal D International Networks, currently reaching 15 countries on three continents. As a result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, it is responsible for managing, operating and distributing Kanal D Drama's Spanish-language signal and streaming platform in the United States, Spain, and Latin America. The channel also has other versions of Kanal D Drama in Albania, France and Kosovo.

To learn more about Kanal D Drama , its linear programming and SVOD service in the United States, go www.kanalddrama.com and http://www.kanalddrama.com/ follow us on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , and Spotify.

About Thema America:

THEMA, a company of the Canal+ group, leader in the distribution of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPD (multichannel distributor of video programming, for its acronym in English); has a diverse portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. The portfolio of THEMA America includes, among others: Kanal D Drama in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD; a channel of the Canal+ group; serving Hispanic communities in the U.S., Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 Internacional; and the Dominican channel Telemicro International, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is a global media company, specializing in premium content, the team works with some of the most creative talent in the business, with a catalog that contains a wide variety of attractive programming, and varied titles that cover: dramas, miniseries, novels, program, formats, plus an extensive library of titles. With an innovative approach to creative projects and management, Kanal D International reaches an extensive audience in more than 150 countries and territories, including, Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, North America, Africa, Asia, MENA, Balkan Peninsula and Far Eastern countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080589/Zeynep_Grand_Premiere.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134643/Thema_Kanal_D_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Thema America