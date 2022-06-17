KANAL D DRAMA STRENGTHENS ITS OFFER WITH IMPACTFUL U.S. PREMIERS

" Amor de mi vida will immediately resonate with our audience in the U.S., because it is a very visually appealing story with a universal plot, which is easy to understand and follow," said Francheska León de la Barra, Marketing Director for Kanal D Drama in the U.S. and LatAm. "Spanish-speaking viewers look to our Turkish series for an alternative entertainment product with the kind of highly appealing script that is characteristic of this genre, and which skillfully develops its traditional romantic concept, which captivates female viewers."

Amor de mi vida (Hayatımın Aşkı) is a romantic comedy that follows Gokçe, a woman in her thirties who works in an advertising agency. Seeing that her friends are getting married one by one, she begins to worry that she is alone. Actually, she is in love with her boss Demir, a handsome and well-educated young man who runs her father's agency. After several failed romances, Demir is tired of attracting women who are interested in him only for his fame and fortune. Although he longs to find a special woman who is not interested in his fortune, he doesn't see that Gokçe is right there and is in love with him. One day, Gokçe asks her best friend Kaan for advice, not knowing that he knows Demir very well. Many unexpected obstacles follow, and Gokçe will embark on an adventure that will lead her to try everything she can to get Demir to fall in love with her. What she doesn't know is that many surprises and a path full of challenges await in front of her.

The scriptwriters are Ekin Atalar and Gokhan Horzum, with the leading roles played by Hande Doğandemir as Gokçe, Serkan Çayoğlu as Demir, and Berk Hakman as Kaan. This thrilling series premieres on June 20 on Kanal D Drama and will air Monday through Friday at 9:10 p.m. Eastern, 6:10 p.m. Pacific. It will also be available in the U.S. on the Kanal D Drama app, with daily premiere episodes from Monday through Friday. To watch the trailer, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Tehe3kVOv0&feature=youtu.be

Kanal D Drama, the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel, is owned by Kanal D International Networks, and currently airs in 15 countries on three continents. It is the result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, which is responsible for managing, operating, and distributing the Spanish-language signal and the Kanal D Drama streaming platform in the U.S., Spain, and Latin America. Thema America also presents other versions of Kanal D Drama in Albania, France, and Kosovo.

To learn more about Kanal D Drama, and its linear programming and SVOD service in the United States, visit www.kanalddrama.com

About Thema America :

THEMA, a Canal+ group company, is a leading distributor of thematic and multicultural content on all platforms for MVPDs (Multichannel Video Programming Distributors). It has a varied portfolio of more than 180 channels worldwide. Its portfolio includes, among others, Kanal D Drama, in association with Kanal D International; MEZZO Live HD a Canal+'s, also it offers Mexico's leading channels, Once Mexico and Canal 22 International, and the Dominican Republic's Telemicro Internacional, among others.

About Kanal D International:

Kanal D International is the global business arm of Demirören Media Group, Europe's leading media organization operating at television, newspaper, internet and magazine publishing and distribution industries. Since 2018, Kanal D International has widened its presence at the content world with Kanal D International Networks brand to reach the end-user. The distribution arm of the company continues its activities under the brand Kanal D International and Kanal D International Networks is the name of the business line that holds all linear assets.

