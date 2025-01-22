SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao is poised to make a significant impact at ISE 2025 with advanced solutions designed for conference rooms of all sizes and hybrid collaboration. By integrating cutting-edge AI algorithms and 360-degree imaging technology, Kandao continues to set new standards in seamless and immersive collaboration.

Comprehensive Multi-Device Support for Large Meeting Rooms

Kandao Presents AI-Powered 360 Video Conferencing Solutions at ISE 2025

The Kandao Meeting Omni system now works smoothly with all Kandao Meeting Cameras, including Meeting Ultra and Meeting Ultra Standard, making it easier than ever to set up HDR-quality video conferences in large meeting rooms. Each device offers a solid 5.5-meter audio pickup radius and uses smart AI to recognize and track faces, ensuring the speaker always stays in focus.

For different needs, users can pick various output modes like Speaker View to spotlight the current speaker or Gallery View to equally show up to eight recent speakers at once. For scenarios requiring focused attention, features like screen locking and zoom come in handy, making sure everyone stays engaged and included without a hitch.

Product Highlights: Kandao Meeting Ultra and Ultra Standard

Kandao Meeting Ultra, equipped with dual fisheye lenses, delivers 360-degree panoramic views in stunning 4K resolution with HDR. Its dual FHD touchscreens facilitate real face-to-face collaboration. Recent updates include support for external microphone and speaker connections, maximizing audio quality in large conference rooms. Adding to its credentials, the Kandao Meeting Ultra has recently been certified by Zoom, solidifying its reputation with industry-backed validation.

Kandao Meeting Ultra Standard offers the same 4K 360-degree panoramic video quality and AI-driven tracking capabilities, but in a more compact form factor without touchscreens. Like the Meeting Ultra, it now also supports external audio devices.

Data Protection and Privacy

Prioritizing information security, all data processed by the Kandao Meeting Omni system is handled instantly without being uploaded to the cloud or any databases. IP addresses or locations are never stored, ensuring complete privacy. Additionally, devices can be concealed to prevent unauthorized connections and are bonded to the host for secure device access.

Contact for More Information

To gain tailored product recommendations suited to your conference rooms of various sizes and configurations, please contact our sales team at [email protected].

We highly encourage you to visit our booth at ISE 2025 and experience our innovations firsthand! Find us at Booth 1B280, Hall 1.

In addition to our conferencing solutions, we'll also showcase our leading VR products: QooCam 3 Ultra - 360 8K 10-bit HDR camera, and the VR Cam, an 8K 3D VR180 camera. Don't miss the chance to explore these groundbreaking technologies in person.

About Kandao

Kandao is a leading innovator in next-generation imaging products, integrating VR technology, AI algorithms, and video conferencing solutions. The company has pioneered immersive hybrid conferencing experiences with products like the Kandao Meeting 360, the first 360 all-in-one video conference camera with AI algorithms; Kandao Meeting Pro, a standalone device with Android OS; Kandao Meeting S, a 180-degree AI conference camera; and Kandao Meeting Ultra, a 4K 360 AI conference host featuring dual touchscreens. Kandao has been featured in prominent publications such as Digital Camera World and Forbes, highlighting its technological advancements and industry impact.

