Kandu, Inc. Announces Appointment of Marshal Linder to Board of Directors and Strategic Growth Investment from K2 HealthVentures and Piper Sandler Merchant Bank

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandu, Inc., a healthcare technology company pioneering integrated stroke recovery solutions for post-stroke care, today announced the appointment of Marshal Linder to its Board of Directors. The company also announced the completion of a strategic growth capital investment from K2 HealthVentures and Piper Sandler Merchant Bank, with Toby AuWerter joining the Board in an observer capacity.

Marshal Linder brings deep experience in corporate governance and executive leadership across healthcare and technology-enabled businesses. He has held senior executive and board roles supporting companies through periods of expansion, capital formation, and operational scale. His appointment further strengthens Kandu's Board as the company advances its long-term growth strategy.

"Kandu is at an important moment as we scale a platform designed for durable impact in stroke recovery," said Leo Petrossian, CEO of Kandu, Inc.

"Marshal brings a seasoned perspective shaped by years of advising healthcare companies through growth and complexity. His guidance will be invaluable as we expand our reach, reinforce our operating foundation, and build partnerships aligned with our mission."

"Kandu stands out for its thoughtful integration of technology, clinical insight, and care delivery," said Marshal Linder. "The company is addressing a significant unmet need in stroke recovery with a platform that is both clinically meaningful and commercially scalable. I look forward to supporting the team as they translate this foundation into sustained growth and measurable patient impact."

Kandu also announced strategic growth investments from Piper Sandler Merchant Bank and K2 HealthVentures, healthcare-focused investment platforms with strong track records of partnering with innovative medical technology companies.

About Kandu, Inc.

Kandu, Inc. is pioneering an integrated approach to stroke recovery, combining FDA-cleared brain-computer interface technology with personalized care delivery models. The company's IpsiHand® device enables stroke survivors with upper-extremity paralysis to regain functional movement by leveraging neural intent and neuroplasticity. Kandu's solutions are designed to extend recovery beyond the hospital, supporting improved mobility, independence, and quality of life while creating durable value for patients, providers, and investors. For more information, visit kandu.com.

