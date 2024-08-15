The Country Star's Tennessee Style BBQ Sauce is the Newest Addition to Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sauces Lineup

FLAVORTOWN, USA, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music star, Kane Brown has collaborated outside of the music scene, dueting with his pal and famed celebrity chef, Guy Fieri to concoct the new Flavortown x Kane Brown's Tennessee Style BBQ Sauce. This latest sauce builds on an existing line-up of dynamic Flavortown Sauces currently available at grocery stores nationwide, including real deal condiments and BBQ sauces like the Famous Donkey Sauce, Top Secret Sauce, Smokin' Hickory and more.

Kane Brown and Guy Fieri Bring Southern Charm to Your Kitchen With New Flavortown Tennessee Style BBQ Sauce

Crafted with care and expertise, the duo has perfected Tennessee's finest sauce offering that combines the flavors of brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, onion and garlic. The result is a sauce with a hint of sweetness, a kick of heat, and full of flavor. Grab a bottle of this limited-time product on the Kane Brown Official Store and Amazon to slather a taste of Flavortown on top of burgers, chicken sandwiches, ribs, brisket, tri-tip and more.

"Let me tell you somethin', Kane Brown is a real deal hit maker and our new Tennessee BBQ sauce is just another example of his talent shining through, from the airwaves to your table," said Guy Fieri. "This new Kane Brown Flavortown sauce is a killer blend of sweet and heat, this new sauce is proof that Flavortown isn't just a one-man band!"

Emmy award-winning TV host and restaurateur, Guy Fieri continues expanding his legacy with Flavortown Sauces, and other ready-to-go food options, as well as beverages, cigars, tequila and kitchen essentials. And now, for the first time, Flavortown has gone country, with the addition of Kane Brown's Tennessee Style BBQ Sauce.

Brown recently shared his excitement about the sauce on GMA3, where he officially confirmed the BBQ Sauce is coming and that it's a favorite of his. Watch the interview clip and his performance of "Good As You" here.

The rise of condiments and barbecue sauces, which are outpacing traditional brands with double the unit sales growth,1 underscores the market's appetite for even more additions to the Flavortown Sauces line.

Flavortown BBQ sauces and condiments are now available for purchase on the Kane Brown Official Store and on Amazon.com. For more information about Flavortown Sauces, visit www.FlavortownSauces.com. Kane Brown fans and Flavortown aficionados can also be on the lookout to snag a bottle of Flavortown x Kane Brown's Tennessee Style BBQ Sauce on an upcoming stop of the In The Air Tour.

1 Circana Market Advantage, Total US - MULO, 26 Week Data Ending 7/16/2023

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world's most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy's Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

For more information, visit www.FlavortownSauces.com, Facebook and Instagram.

About Kane Brown

Named "the future of country music" (Billboard), Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning singer/songwriter Kane Brown recently released the follow up to his 11th #1 single at Country radio - "Miles On It" with Marshmello and is on his 2024 In The Air Headline Tour. Brown first broke onto the scene with the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album (2016), where he became the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard's main country charts simultaneously and topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 13 weeks and earned two of the most-streamed country songs of all time (chart-topping singles Diamond Certified "Heaven," and 9X Platinum "What Ifs"). His album Experiment (2018) hit #1 on the Billboard Top 200 all genre list-becoming the first Country artist in more than 24 years to top the chart with a sophomore album. Brown released his multi-song project Mixtape Vol. 1- which earned Brown an ACM Award nomination for Album of the Year (2021) and an ACM win for "Video of the Year." Named to Time's 100 most influential people in the world (2021), Kane Brown has ascended from independently built social media notability to an ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee (2023 & 2024) - and has become one of country music's most accomplished mainstays and global entertainers. He has earned 11 chart-topping No. 1 singles at Country radio, headlined internationally sold out tours and stadium dates, and garnered a series of milestones that continue to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries- from being named to the Time100 list (2021) to becoming the first black artist in history to headline and sell out Boston's historic Fenway Park (2023) to him winning ACM Video of the Year (2021) and multiple CMA, ACM, Billboard, AMA, CMT and People's Choice Award nominations, with The NY Times noting, "Kane Brown didn't fit the country music mold. So he made his own."

