Kane County, IL Sheriff's Office Awarded a Grant from the National Police Association

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) announced today a $1000 donation to the Kane County, IL Sheriff's Office to honor and support their mission of starting a cadet program.

Law enforcement cadet programs provide a common meeting ground for police and youth in the areas of social, educational, and recreational activities.

NPA spokesperson, Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret) stated "Cadet programs are the preeminent career opportunity for young people contemplating a career in law enforcement or a related field in the criminal justice system. They offer young adults a personal awareness of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition, and other activities. Additionally, the programs promote personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship, and patriotism. "

Cadet programs are based on career opportunities, life skills, citizenship, character education, and leadership experience. They fulfill all of these areas of emphasis in their mission to offer youth interested in a career in law enforcement the opportunity to:

Gain exposure to various criminal justice careers and have positive interactions with law enforcement professionals.

Obtain "hands-on" experience and awareness of the criminal justice system, thereby helping participants to make an informed decision on a career in law enforcement or a related field.

Benefit from interpersonal growth through self-discipline, teamwork, challenging experiences, and high standards of performance and personal conduct.

The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 Educational/Advocacy non-profit organization. For additional information visit NationalPolice.org

