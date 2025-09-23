The National Police Association Demands Records on Chicago Mayor Johnson's Sanctuary Policy and Crime

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) today announced the filing of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Office of the Mayor of Chicago. The request seeks detailed records on crimes committed in the city by illegal aliens, including data on arrests, recidivism, victimization, and the costs borne by law enforcement and the public.

Mayor Brandon Johnson - Associated Press

The purpose of this request is to determine whether Mayor Brandon Johnson's sanctuary policies have jeopardized public safety, or whether the administration has failed, or refused, to evaluate and track the real-world impact of those policies. The full FOIA request can be read here.

This action follows a series of troubling remarks by Mayor Johnson, who has repeatedly disparaged law enforcement since taking office. In September 2025, he claimed that "jails and incarcerations and law enforcement is a sickness that has not led to safer communities" and further stated he was "sick and tired" of police being offered to poor and minority neighborhoods "as if they were of no value."

"These statements are not just misguided—they are dangerous," said NPA spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret.). "When the mayor of America's third-largest city tells residents that policing itself is a 'sickness,' it emboldens criminals and signals that they should not be held accountable. Chicagoans deserve to know whether the Mayor's sanctuary policies are compounding these dangers and contributing to rising crime."

The NPA's FOIA request specifically seeks:

Statistics (2023–present) on crimes committed by individuals without lawful immigration status, including violent and property crimes, drug and weapons offenses, and sexual assaults.

Data on pre-trial releases, recidivism, and prior deportations of offenders.

Victim impact data, including injuries, fatalities, and economic losses.

Law enforcement resource impacts, including 911 response times and overtime costs.

Comparative analyses of crime rates in sanctuary vs. non-sanctuary jurisdictions.

With Chicago officers already strained by staffing shortages and hostility from their own mayor, the public has a right to know whether sanctuary policies are worsening risks. By compelling disclosure of this information, the NPA seeks to establish whether the Johnson administration possesses data that supports its policies, lacks such evidence altogether, or has deliberately chosen not to examine the facts.

