Kane Kessler Appointed General Counsel by Hotel Association of New York City

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Association of New York City announced its appointment of New York City based law firm Kane Kessler as general counsel, replacing McDermott Will & Emery.

"Kane Kessler has represented the Hotel Association admirably and effectively as labor relations counsel for many years. We are delighted to elevate the firm as our general counsel, and look forward to continuing our complementary relationship," said Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City.