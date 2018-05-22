Kane Kessler Appointed General Counsel by Hotel Association of New York City

NEW YORK, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hotel Association of New York City announced its appointment of New York City based law firm Kane Kessler as general counsel, replacing McDermott Will & Emery.
"Kane Kessler has represented the Hotel Association admirably and effectively as labor relations counsel for many years. We are delighted to elevate the firm as our general counsel, and look forward to continuing our complementary relationship," said Vijay Dandapani, President and CEO, Hotel Association of New York City.
David R. Rothfeld, head of Kane Kessler's Labor and Employment Law practice group, leads the account.
Established in 1878, the Hotel Association of New York City, Inc. is one of the oldest professional trade associations in the nation. Its membership includes 275 of the finest hotels in New York City, representing more than 76,000 rooms and 50,000 employees. http://www.hanyc.org/
