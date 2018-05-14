Kaneka has invested in AB-Biotics SA, a Spanish biotech company and concluded a license agreement for production and sales of its probiotics products

Lactic acid bacteria have been drawing people's attention for their effect and efficacy not only to intestinal function and immune system, but also to allergic symptoms and infectious diseases. The interest and business of dairy products such as yoghurt, functional foods and dietary supplements containing lactic acid bacteria is also rapidly increasing.

The market size of health foods using lactic acid bacteria has exceeded $2 billion in North America. In Japan, a lot of new products such as yoghurt, drinks and dietary supplements containing lactic acid bacteria have been launched in the market, with the expectation of higher demand than ever.

ABB possesses advanced R&D capability with more than 550 original probiotic strains extracted from human origin samples. ABB sells a wide range of clinically documented probiotics products, which improve the intestinal environment and have clear effects to decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases, periodontal diseases, infectious diseases, etc. to health food and pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

Kaneka has been expanding its functional food business globally such as regenerative co-enzyme Q10 (Kaneka QH™), polyphenol derived from licorice (Kaneka Gravonoid™) and plant-derived lactic acid bacillus, fully supported by the evidence data regarding its safety and beneficial effects to humans.

Kaneka has also started a dairy products business, such as milk, butter and yoghurt in Japan under technical cooperation with Pur Natur Invest BVBA (Kruishoutem, Belgium, President: Marc Verhamme).

Kaneka is committed to promoting business development to provide solutions that support healthy and energetic lives.

*1 Probiotics: live microbial community and foods which contain live microbial community, giving beneficial effects to the human body by improving the intestinal environment, controlling intestinal function and immune system

AB-Biotics SA

Headquarters: Sant Cugat del Vallès, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Business: Development and sales of acid lactic bacteria for functional foods

Establishment: 2004

Paid Capital: 629,400 Euro

