Kaneka Nutrients Expands Market Surveillance Efforts in Next Release of Ubiquinol Authenticity Testing

Kaneka Nutrients is advancing its efforts to monitor Ubiquinol product authenticity in response to growing concerns about misleading label claims. As the trusted leader in Ubiquinol production in the United States, Kaneka Nutrients safeguards Ubiquinol quality, safety, and efficacy through Kaneka Corporation's patented process. Leveraging yeast fermentation technology, production is sustainable and fully traceable, producing a form that is bioidentical to the ubiquinol naturally produced in the body and free from impurities and instabilities. Since Ubiquinol plays a vital role in supporting cellular health and overall wellness, ensuring authenticity is critical for protecting health outcomes and preserving integrity within the supplement industry.

"Kaneka Nutrients has long set the standard for purity, safety, and scientific research in Ubiquinol ingredients, which is why we remain committed to ensuring the quality of Ubiquinol products in the marketplace," said Terese Mansell, vice president of Kaneka Nutrients. "Our first round of testing provided data that warranted additional review. Through phase two, we aim to expand the evidence base and share information that supports informed consumer decision-making and confidence in Ubiquinol products."

In collaboration with Kaneka Corporation and accredited third-party laboratories, Kaneka Nutrients is continuing surveillance and laboratory testing of products labeled as Ubiquinol. The goal is to provide consumers and industry partners with reliable information about supplement quality and testing, enabling informed choices.

This release builds on phase one observations, which observed variability between tested results and labeled specifications in certain products. When testing raises concerns about product authenticity, Kaneka Corporation will take appropriate action—including legal and regulatory remedies and, when necessary, public disclosure—to help ensure consumer safety and confidence.

"Kaneka's recent testing highlights a critical and growing need for stronger transparency, authentication, and accountability across the supplement industry," said Marko Rosa, CEO of Health Thru Nutrition. "When a product is labeled as a specific ingredient—whether Ubiquinol or any other bioactive compound—it must be genuine, independently verified, and fully traceable from raw material to finished product. At Health Thru Nutrition, we support efforts that protect ingredient integrity and consumer trust, because these standards are not optional; they are fundamental to the future of our industry and consumer safety."

Kaneka Nutrients encourages consumers and retailers to verify product authenticity by looking for the Kaneka Quality Seal on the product packaging.

For more information about Kaneka Ubiquinol® or this initiative, visit KanekaNutrients.com

Kaneka is actively working to educate the market about the unique properties of Kaneka Ubiquinol®. These efforts have earned global recognition, with Kaneka Ubiquinol® receiving the following prestigious awards:

Healthy Aging category of the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards for 2024

Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Health Award 2024 from the Functional Foods for Wellness Summit (FFWS)

Raw Material Supplier of the Year Award 2024 at Complementary Medicines Australia (CMA)

Finalist of NutraIngredients-Asia Innovation in Women's Health Award 2025

Natural Health Products New Zealand Marketing Award 2025

Tmall Global Marketing Innovation Award 2025

Through these achievements, Kaneka continues to demonstrate the quality, reliability, and innovation of Ubiquinol to the global market. Kaneka operates manufacturing facilities in Japan and the U.S., and maintains marketing and sales offices across the U.S., EU, and APAC regions, ensuring global reach and customer support.

Kaneka Nutrients, a subsidiary of the Kaneka Corporation (KANKF), stands at the forefront of the food and beverage industry, specializing in the production of essential ingredients. In 1977, Kaneka Nutrients made its mark in the nutritional ingredient sector with the introduction of Kaneka Q10® (coenzyme Q10). Over the decades, the company has solidified its position as the world's premier researcher and manufacturer of Kaneka Ubiquinol®, the active antioxidant form of CoQ10. Holding the unique distinction of being the sole global manufacturer of Ubiquinol, Kaneka Nutrients emphasizes quality and precision in its manufacturing processes. The state-of-the-art Ubiquinol manufacturing facility is in Pasadena, Texas. Visit Kaneka Nutrients online at https://www.kanekanutrients.com.

