Kaneka Nutrients Showcases New Science in Mitochondrial Health at SupplySide Global 2025

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - During the SupplySide Global event in Las Vegas, Kaneka Nutrients, a leading dietary ingredient manufacturer, will explore the latest scientific breakthroughs in mitochondrial function, cellular health, and product innovation. SupplySide Global is a premier business-to-business dietary supplements event, providing health and nutrition professionals a platform for product development, education, and discovery.

Kaneka will host a Lunch Brief during the event, where a panel of experts will shed light on emerging product opportunities for Kaneka Ubiquinol®. Beyond ubiquinol's well-established role in heart health, there is growing recognition of its role in supporting mitochondrial function. It serves as a vital antioxidant that protects mitochondrial health and supports cellular energy production. Applications now extend to healthy aging, preconception health, menopausal well-being, and athletic performance.

As part of its ongoing commitment to product integrity and consumer trust, Kaneka Nutrients—working in collaboration with Kaneka Corporation and accredited third-party laboratories—continues to conduct surveillance and laboratory testing of products labeled as ubiquinol. The goal is to provide consumers and industry partners with reliable information about supplement quality and testing, enabling informed decisions. This release builds on the first phase of disclosed findings; the next set of test results will be published shortly.

Kaneka Nutrients encourages consumers and retailers to verify product authenticity by looking for the Kaneka Quality Seal on product packaging.

Supplement brands and industry professionals are invited to stop by the Kaneka Nutrients booth (#5965) Oct. 29-30, 2025, or schedule a focused meeting with a team member to learn more about this initiative or discuss the latest developments in science, innovation, and delivery formats.

For more information about Kaneka Ubiquinol® or this initiative, visit KanekaNutrients.com or contact [email protected].

Kaneka Ubiquinol® is the recipient of the Healthy Aging category of the NutraIngredients-Asia Awards for 2024, the Annual Ingredient Cardiovascular Health Award 2024 by Functional Foods for Wellness Summit (FFWS), and the coveted Raw Material Supplier of the Year Award 2024 at Complementary Medicines Australia (CMA).

Kaneka Nutrients, a subsidiary of the Kaneka Corporation (KANKF), stands at the forefront of the food and beverage industry, specializing in the production of essential ingredients. In 1977, Kaneka Nutrients made its mark in the nutritional ingredient sector with the introduction of Kaneka Q10® (Coenzyme Q10). Over the decades, the company has solidified its position as the world's premier researcher and manufacturer of Kaneka Ubiquinol®, the active antioxidant form of CoQ10. Holding the unique distinction of being the sole global manufacturer of ubiquinol, Kaneka Nutrients emphasizes quality and precision in its manufacturing processes. The state-of-the-art ubiquinol manufacturing facility is in Pasadena, Texas. Visit Kaneka Nutrients online at kanekanutrients.com.

SOURCE Kaneka Nutrients