Kaneka Nutrients Raises Awareness of the Promising Role of Ubiquinol in Supporting Healthy Aging

PASADENA, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaneka Nutrients is showcasing the effectiveness of Kaneka Ubiquinol® in supporting healthy aging in all adult life stages as part of their new Healthy Aging awareness campaign. As a leading supplement manufacturer, Kaneka is proudly emphasizing the crucial role of Ubiquinol, the active, antioxidant form of Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), in healthy aging formulations. Kaneka Nutrients was pleased to introduce its entry into the healthy aging category by showcasing the science behind Ubiquinol to the nutritional supplements industry at Expo West in Anaheim, CA in March 2024. The team also shared Ubiquinol's exciting benefits for adult life stages with a smaller group at SupplySide East, held in April in Secaucus, NJ. In October 2024, during the SupplySide West tradeshow in Las Vegas, the Kaneka Nutrients team will host a lunchtime symposium to share insights about Kaneka Ubiquinol® for healthy aging.

"Ubiquinol, a naturally occurring antioxidant found throughout the body's cells, tissues and organs, is vital for maintaining cellular integrity and function," said Kaneka Nutrients' Sr. Scientific and Regulatory Advisor, Risa Schulman, Ph.D. Recognized for its foundational role in heart health, recent research further highlights ubiquinol's ability to combat oxidative stress linked to premature aging by neutralizing harmful free radicals and protecting mitochondrial health. "This critical capability of ubiquinol ensures effective energy production and supports vital physiological processes crucial for aging well, making it a highly attractive option for health-conscious consumers of all ages, especially those entering their 50s and beyond," said Dr. Schulman.

Ubiquinol's support for cellular health becomes increasingly clear

Mitochondria, known as the cellular powerhouses, generate the energy required for various cell activities. They also serve as the primary source of free radical production. With aging, there is a natural decline in mitochondrial function and ubiquinol levels, exacerbated by environmental factors and lifestyle choices, such as pollution, psychological stress and poor diet. Left unchecked, this decline leads to increased oxidative stress, adversely affecting cellular health and contributing to common age-related conditions.1

"Kaneka Ubiquinol® plays an indispensable role in maintaining mitochondrial health by enhancing the efficiency of the mitochondrial electron transport chain and supporting key mitochondrial functions, such as repair, gene regulation, and programmed cell death," said Dr. Schulman. "These functions are essential to maintaining overall wellness and staving off the cellular changes that can lead to age-related health issues."

Clinically validated benefits and superior bioavailability

Recent research demonstrates that supplementation with Kaneka Ubiquinol® significantly promotes healthy aging, compared to placebo, with benefits for cardiovascular health, muscle health and physical functioning in older adults.2-3

"Research shows that Kaneka Ubiquinol® is better absorbed by the body than conventional CoQ10—two times more efficiently—and does not require conversion in the body to perform its antioxidant functions.4-5 This enhanced absorption and bioavailability make it an excellent choice for older adults who may have trouble converting CoQ10 to the active, antioxidant form," Dr. Schulman said.

Kaneka's dedication to health innovation is reflected in the development of Kaneka Ubiquinol®, backed by decades of research and testing. As the only manufacturer of this advanced form of CoQ10, Kaneka continues to pioneer nature-inspired solutions that address a wide range of health concerns, ensuring that their products meet the highest standards of purity and effectiveness.

Invitation to embrace ubiquinol for healthy aging

"Our team is excited and proud to share this additional sphere of health benefits offered by Kaneka Ubiquinol," said Ron Martin, Vice President of Kaneka Nutrients. "Understanding the extensive research that has been done with Kaneka Ubiquinol® allows us to showcase this highly effective antioxidant as a supplement that can be a powerful health ally to people in all life stages."

Kaneka invites doctors and nutritional supplement sellers to join their Healthy Aging campaign by integrating Kaneka Ubiquinol® into their practices and offerings. By doing so, they can provide their patients and customers with a scientifically supported option for their journey toward healthy aging.

Individuals looking to support their healthy aging journey with high-quality Kaneka Ubiquinol® can choose supplements featuring the Kaneka Quality seal. This seal ensures adherence to FDA Good Manufacturing Practices and signifies the rigorous quality assurance standards maintained at Kaneka's production facility in Texas.

About Kaneka Nutrients

Kaneka Nutrients, a subsidiary of the Kaneka Corporation, specializes in the production of essential ingredients. In 1977, Kaneka Nutrients made its mark in the nutritional ingredient sector with the introduction of Kaneka Q10® (Coenzyme Q10). Over the decades, the company has solidified its position as the world's premier researcher and manufacturer of the Ubiquinol form of CoQ10. Holding the unique distinction of being the sole global manufacturer of Ubiquinol and the only producer of CoQ10 in the United States, Kaneka Nutrients emphasizes quality and precision in its manufacturing processes. The state-of-the-art Ubiquinol manufacturing facility is in Pasadena, Texas. Visit Kaneka Nutrients online at https://www.kanekanutrients.com.

Consumers can learn more about Kaneka Ubiquinol® by visiting ubiquinol.org.

References:

