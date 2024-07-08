Kanerika Attains the Prestigious CMMI Level-3 Certification: A Milestone in Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant stride towards excellence, Kanerika, a renowned global tech consulting firm, announces its attainment of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level-3 certification. This achievement not only underscores the firm's dedication to superior quality and systematic processes but also positions it as a frontrunner in the IT services sector.

CMMI certification is a globally recognized standard for measuring an organization's capability to deliver high-quality services and solutions. Developed by the CMMI Institute, it provides a structured framework for process improvement and is considered a critical indicator of an organization's competence in delivering on customer needs. Level-3 certification indicates that a company has "defined" processes that are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods.

For Kanerika, this certification serves as a testament to their relentless pursuit of excellence. It underscores the firm's dedication to structured processes and robust project management that enhances their operational efficiencies and deliverable quality. It reinforces the company's reputation within the industry and their commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality.

"Achieving the CMMI Level-3 certification reflects our commitment to structured process improvement and operational excellence. This recognition will enhance our credibility amongst our clients and strengthen our competitive position," noted Samidha Garud, Co-Founder and CEO, Kanerika, Inc.

About Kanerika

Kanerika, a distinguished global consulting firm, boosts enterprise efficiency with automated, integrated solutions. The firm aids notable companies in optimizing operations and resource use, enhancing their market responsiveness and decision-making capabilities. With a proven track record across various industries, Kanerika maintains rigorous quality standards backed by ISO 27001, 27701 certification, SOC II, and GDPR compliance. As a distinguished partner of Microsoft, AWS, and Informatica, Kanerika's commitment to innovation positions it at the forefront of empowering businesses for growth.

