Kanerika Inc. Achieves ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 Certifications, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Data Security

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanerika Inc., a leading global consulting firm, proudly announces the successful renewal of its ISO 27701:2019 certification and the achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. The ISO certifications are a testament to Kanerika's commitment to data security and positions the firm as a trusted partner that maintains high standards in information security management.

Today, organizations worldwide are grappling with an increasing number of cyber threats. The ISO 27000 family of standards, with ISO 27701 and 27001 at the forefront, provides the framework to manage sensitive information efficiently, ensuring its confidentiality and integrity. Achieving the ISO certification shows a company's commitment to safeguarding its data and the data entrusted to it by clients and stakeholders.

ISO 27000 standards help firms like Kanerika secure data, showing a commitment to data protection. Post this

The ISO certification reasserts that the Information Security Management System at Kanerika is robust, efficient, and compliant with all the requirements set forth by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). It serves as a powerful differentiator, instilling confidence in our clients that their data is in capable and secure hands. The certificate applies to all the products and services Kanerika offers, including IT Consulting, AI/ML, Data Analytics, Data Integration, Data Governance, Product Engineering, RPA, and others.

"At Kanerika, we believe it's a fundamental responsibility to ensure the resilience and reputation of the consulting firm and its clients. Beyond compliance, the ISO certification shows our commitment to protecting our client's most valuable asset - Data," says Samidha Garud, Co-Founder and CEO, Kanerika Inc.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard for data security management, first published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005. It entails requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving the information security management systems of organizations.

About Kanerika

Kanerika is a global consulting firm that aims to make enterprises more efficient with the deployment of automated, integrated, and responsive solutions. By leveraging digital consulting frameworks and composable solution architecture, we help some of the renowned companies across the world streamline their operations and optimize their resources.

As a technology consulting partner, Kanerika handles vast amounts of data pertaining to various clients and stakeholders. By achieving the ISO certifications, Kanerika demonstrates that it takes information security seriously. Kanerika believes that building an invincible data security management system helps in fortifying defenses against evolving cyber threats.

Media Contact: anna.king@kanerika.com

SOURCE Kanerika Inc.