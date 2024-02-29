Kanerika Inc. Elevates DataOps to New Heights with Enhanced FLIP Intelligence Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanerika Inc. unveils cutting-edge upgrades to its flagship tech product, FLIP. Doubling down on their pledge to transform DataOps with no-code automation, Kanerika has launched new specialized Intelligence Solutions to upgrade the platform.

With state-of-the-art enhancements to the innovative AI-enabled solution, FLIP offers flexible data services to enable scalable, agile, and cost-efficient ETL to Insights capabilities. Its plug-and-play analytics empower businesses to easily access and interpret data, enabling quick insight generation without needing deep technical knowledge.

With the innovation, the AI-driven platform now caters to wider use cases such as financial intelligence, spending analytics, sales analytics, marketing analytics, resource optimization analytics, and more—streamlining decision-making with ready-to-use dashboards.

Business Benefits:

Accelerate Time-to-Insight: Ready-made analytics slash the time from data to decision-making

Unified Data Intelligence: Diverse analytics seamlessly integrated into one intuitive platform

Simple and Accessible: No-code design makes powerful data insights easy for any employee

Furthermore, FLIP's integrated connectors are designed to seamlessly extract data from a diverse range of sources, including emails, FTP/SFTP locations, APIs, data warehouses, OneDrive, and so on. And, in the unavailability of a data source, Kanerika can develop a unified data warehouse, from which FLIP can draw to provide specialized dashboarding and reporting solutions tailored to specific business needs.

Bhupendra Chopra, CRO of Kanerika Inc., commented, "We're thrilled to unlock the full potential of data automation with these game-changing intelligence solutions. Now, every business can tap into the transformative power of data-driven intelligence with just a few clicks."

Early adopters have seen strong results, especially from the real-time data identification capabilities that ensure data gaps are immediately addressed. After implementing the new FLIP Financial Intelligence solution, one pharmaceutical company has saved 400+ hours on manual report generation.

About Kanerika Inc.

Kanerika, a distinguished global consulting firm, boosts enterprise efficiency with automated, integrated solutions. The firm aids notable companies in optimizing operations and resource use, enhancing their market responsiveness and decision-making capabilities. FLIP, Kanerika's flagship data automation platform , is central to its commitment to innovation and excellence, transforming data access and utilization for strategic business advantage.

