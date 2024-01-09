Kanerika Inc. Engages with the USA's Leading Pharma Manufacturer to Drive Data Analytics with Microsoft Fabric Implementation

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanerika Inc. has partnered with Microsoft to build an Enterprise Business Intelligence (BI) platform powered by Microsoft Fabric for a leading global pharmaceutical company in the USA. The All-In-One Comprehensive Analytics Suite aims to integrate complex data sources into a single lake-centric data mesh architecture and provide a cohesive view of sales, finance, MIS, budgeting, and business operations, promoting a culture of informed data-driven decision-making and strategic agility.

"Teaming up with Kanerika Inc. is a pivotal step in our ongoing pursuit of data excellence and analytics," stated a C-Level executive from the pharma company's leadership team.

The solution provides various tools and experiences tailored to different user personas, from data engineers and scientists to business analysts and executives. This fosters data democratization across the organization.

Kanerika Inc., renowned for its data-driven software products and services, will equip the New Jersey-based pharma company with advanced analytics, real-time data processing, and a comprehensive view of its business operations.

This partnership underscores Kanerika's commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes, as evidenced by its ISO 27701 certification, SOC II, and GDPR compliance, ensuring the highest data management, Analytics, and Security standards.

"We are thrilled to align with their vision and deliver a data analytics platform that not only meets their current needs but also scales for future pharma industry demands, including M&A," remarked Bhupendra Chopra, CRO at Kanerika. "Our alliances with Microsoft, AWS, and Informatica empower us to provide a robust and adaptable Analytics framework, and we are excited to augment our healthcare industry footprint with newer use cases."

This collaboration will streamline internal operations and sales, sharpen market responsiveness, and enhance customer engagement through insightful, data-centric strategies for the pharma leader.

About the Client

The pharmaceutical company is an innovative, global enterprise that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. Employing nearly 25,000 people worldwide, they are committed to creating healthier communities globally.

About Kanerika

Kanerika Inc. is a premier provider of data-driven software products and services, facilitating digital transformation with expertise in Data Integration, Analytics, AI/ML, and Cloud Management. With a proven track record, rigorous quality standards, and strong partnerships, Kanerika is dedicated to empowering business growth. For more information, visit www.kanerika.com.

