Kanerika Recognized as Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanerika Inc., a leading provider of enterprise-grade Analytics, Automation, and AI solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI. This prestigious designation underscores Kanerika's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the Azure ecosystem, showcasing its expertise and dedication to innovation.

Amit Chandak, Microsoft MVP and Chief Analytics Officer at Kanerika, expressed immense pride in this achievement, stating, "The Microsoft Solutions Partner designation reflects our team's unparalleled expertise and commitment to innovation in Microsoft Azure services. With 35 certified professionals on board, our clients can trust that they are receiving top-tier solutions designed to elevate their business to new heights."

Kanerika Inc. is now a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data & AI. Post this

As a recognized Microsoft partner, Kanerika actively collaborates with Microsoft to shape the future of its products. Among the early implementers of Microsoft Fabric and Copilot, Kanerika is uniquely positioned to drive product adoption and expand Microsoft's reach. As part of these efforts, Kanerika will offer full-day training sessions, including 'Fabric Analyst in a Day' and 'Dashboard in a Day,' starting in November 2024, providing participants valuable insights and hands-on experience.

Bhupendra Chopra, CRO and Co-founder of Kanerika stated, "This recognition reinforces our leadership in technical expertise, customer satisfaction, and innovation. We already have implemented large-scale Microsoft solutions for a global bank and a healthcare giant established in the USA. We are primed to leverage the latest tools and resources to deploy cutting-edge Microsoft solutions across diverse scenarios. Moreover, Kanerika's focus on Azure Data & AI positions it well to meet the growing demand for advanced analytics and AI solutions, which are crucial in today's data-driven landscape."

About Kanerika

Kanerika, a distinguished global consulting firm, boosts enterprise efficiency with automated, integrated solutions. The firm aids notable companies in optimizing operations and resource use, enhancing their market responsiveness and decision-making capabilities. With a proven track record across various industries, Kanerika maintains rigorous quality standards backed by ISO 27001, 27701 certification, SOC II, and GDPR compliance; as a distinguished partner of Microsoft, AWS, and Informatica, Kanerika's commitment to innovation positions it at the forefront of empowering businesses for growth.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kanerika Inc.