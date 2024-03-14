Kang Chiao International School in Taiwan to Visit The Meadows School in Las Vegas

Student Pen Pals to Meet Face-to-Face for the First Time

LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 18th, 2024, a group of fifth grade students and faculty from the Kang Chiao International School (KCIS) in Taiwan will arrive at The Meadows School (TMS) campus in Summerlin. They will be greeted by their fifth grade Meadows pen pals—marking the first time the students have met in person.

This penpal initiative began in 2022, spearheaded by Meadows class of 2006 alumnus Juan Serafica, Victor Li (KCIS), and Kathy Brennan (TMS), and quickly gained support.

"When the idea of having a pen pal came up in class, I knew right away that I wanted to do it. So far it has been amazing! I am so excited to meet her!" stated Brooklyn Bourke, TMS fifth grader.

The pen pals eagerly began sending letters to one another via email which continued throughout the school year. Then, despite a significant time difference, the students held a Zoom session to meet virtually and strengthen their connection. The Zoom brimmed with excitement and activities from playing games to one-on-one chats in breakout rooms.

"This technology-driven collaboration between schools not only bridged cultural gaps but empowered young minds to embrace global perspectives," shared Lynda Newman, TMS Assistant Director of K-8.

Added TMS fifth grader, Reagan Cupersmith, "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn about Taiwan and my pen pal."

In preparation for the student visit in March, faculty and administration from KCIS visited TMS in January. The visit included a comprehensive tour of The Meadows' campus and discussions of academics, student supports, and more. The group was particularly interested in the Wanda Lamb Peccole Center for the Arts and how TMS integrates arts into its curriculum.

"The positive visit from the KCIS faculty and administrators set the stage for a continued partnership between the two schools. The KCIS group left inspired and eager to share their experiences with their home community, looking forward to the student visit in March," stated Claude Grubair, TMS Associate Head of School.

This international program underscores the importance of The Meadows School's mission statement to inspire ambitious students to love and respect higher learning, to passionately serve their communities, and to lead meaningful lives as citizens of a global society.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With just over 950 students in preschool through twelfth grade, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

