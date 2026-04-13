KANHA Introduces Dream: A Next-Generation Sugar-Free Sleep Gummy

Launch to be celebrated with "Drift into Dream State," a one-night immersive sensory experience in Los Angeles on April 16

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunderstorm, a California-based leader in premium cannabis products and owner of the globally-recognized KANHA brand, today announced the launch of Dream, a next-generation, sugar-free sleep gummy and the most advanced addition yet to KANHA's industry-leading sleep lineup.

KANHA's new sugar-free sleep gummy Dream supports a more stable, restorative sleep cycle while also being accessible to those managing diabetes, pre-diabetes, or following low-carb and keto lifestyles.

The need for better sleep solutions has reached a critical point. Between 50 and 70 million Americans have sleep disorders, and 1 in 3 adults do not get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep they need to protect their health. At the same time, growing scrutiny around sugar's role in metabolic dysfunction has fueled demand for cleaner, more functional alternatives—especially in nighttime routines.

KANHA's Dream gummy is formulated to address both concerns. Unlike traditional gummies that rely on sugar, Dream eliminates added sugars that can interfere with sleep quality. Sugar consumption is known to drive energy spikes and trigger cortisol production, both of which can disrupt the body's natural melatonin cycle and impair the ability to fall and stay asleep. By removing sugar from the equation, Dream supports a more stable, restorative sleep cycle aligned with the body's natural nighttime physiology. The sugar-free formulation also makes the product accessible to millions of Americans managing diabetes, pre-diabetes, or following low-carb and keto lifestyles.

KANHA achieves this without compromising taste or texture by using premium sugar alternatives, including allulose and monk fruit. Allulose, a rare sugar that closely replicates the taste and functionality of traditional sugar without spiking blood glucose, is among the most expensive ingredients in modern food science, underscoring KANHA's commitment to quality over cost-cutting. Paired with monk fruit, a natural, zero-calorie sweetener, the result is a cleaner, more sophisticated gummy that reflects a truly health-focused approach.

"We've always believed that the best products are built at the intersection of science and consumer need," said Cameron Clarke, co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm. "Dream is the product of rigorous formulation work. We examined how sugar impacts hormonal and metabolic processes at night, and then built a solution that removes that barrier entirely. By pairing advanced cannabinoid science with next-generation ingredients, we've created a sleep aid that works in harmony with the body rather than against it."

To celebrate the launch, KANHA will host an immersive experience, "Drift into Dream State," on Thursday, April 16, from 7–10 PM at Mattress Central in Atwater Village. The evening will feature a guided sound bath led by Alice Moon, alongside a curated wellness mocktail bar and experiential activations designed to evoke rest and relaxation. Guests are encouraged to arrive in their most elevated loungewear or pajamas.

Dream will be available through select dispensaries and retail partners across California, with expansion into additional markets planned.

For more information, visit kanhatreats.com.

About Sunderstorm

Founded in 2015, Sunderstorm is a leading cannabis house of brands, home to the cult-favorite pre-roll line, Lime, and KANHA, a globally recognized edibles and vapes brand. A premium market leader, KANHA is known for category-defining innovation, including the industry's first fast-acting gummy and edibles backed by the brand's Fresh Promise; a commitment to zero pesticides, rigorous testing, and nitrogen-flushed packaging for optimal freshness. Sunderstorm operates across key U.S. markets, including California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Illinois, with expanding international reach across Thailand, Japan, Europe, and Australia. KANHA's hemp-derived gummies are also available in 30+ additional U.S. states via kanhalife.com.

SOURCE Sunderstorm