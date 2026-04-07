/C O R R E C T I O N -- Sunderstorm/

In the news release, KANHA Launches Limited-Edition Peach Paradise with Koala Puffs, Tapping the Creator-Led Economy Model to Unlock Consumer Growth, issued 07-Apr-2026 by Sunderstorm over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes to the headline, subheadline and body of the release have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

KANHA Taps Creator-Led Model for Peach Paradise Launch with Koala Puffs and Eaze

Koala Puffs meet-and-greet event at Eaze in Los Angeles on April 11th

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KANHA by Sunderstorm, the award-winning brand behind the world's most trusted edibles, today announced the launch of Peach Paradise, a limited-edition high-CBD gummy developed in partnership with digital icon Koala Puffs and California's leading delivery platform, Eaze. Engineered for deep relaxation and functional calm, the collaboration represents a sophisticated move to unlock consumer growth by leaning directly into the creator economy.

Gemini said KANHA and Koala Puffs have teamed up with Eaze to drop Peach Paradise, a limited-edition gummy crafted for total calm and clarity. (PRNewsfoto/Sunderstorm)

In an industry where rigid federal and state regulations effectively lock out cannabis brands from traditional paid media, KANHA is doubling down on the creator economy. By partnering with Koala Puffs, KANHA is trading top-down advertising for earned community trust, meeting consumers where they live: on social media, livestreams, and digital communities that define modern cannabis culture.

"This partnership reflects how we're evolving our growth strategy," said Angela Cheng, Chief Marketing Officer at KANHA. "Like KANHA, Koala Puffs has built her platform around community, earning real trust with her audience and driving impact beyond traditional reach. We're investing in creators with cultural relevance because they shape behavior, not just awareness. Peach Paradise is launching through a voice that already leads the conversation, which is what makes this partnership meaningful."

Koala Puffs built a following of over one million by making cannabis approachable through honest product reviews, educational content, and a point of view that cuts through stigma. This partnership marks an evolution of KANHA's Do What You Love platform, connecting with consumers through products grounded in consistency and trust.

"I've toured a lot of facilities, and after seeing KANHA's operation, I knew they were a great partner for this," said Koala Puffs. "Their manufacturing is truly best-in-class. Seeing that level of precision and quality firsthand gave me the confidence that we're giving my community a product that actually delivers on its promise."

"We've long recognized that trusted voices play a central role in how consumers discover and form relationships with brands," said Squire Velves, Vice President of Marketing at Eaze. "We're proud to be selected as the exclusive launch partner for Peach Paradise, bringing together a premium product and a voice with a genuine connection to her audience. By activating across both delivery and retail, we're translating that trust into measurable performance, driving customer acquisition and meaningful sell-through for our partners."

Peach Paradise is available exclusively through Eaze delivery and their growing retail storefronts. The partnership will come to life in person through a Koala Puffs meet-and-greet at Eaze's Mid City Los Angeles location on Saturday, April 11, offering fans a chance to experience Peach Paradise firsthand ahead of the 4/20 holiday.

About Sunderstorm

Founded in 2015, Sunderstorm is a leading cannabis house of brands, home to the cult-favorite pre-roll line, Lime, and KANHA, a globally recognized edibles and vapes brand. A premium market leader, KANHA is known for category-defining innovation, including the industry's first fast-acting gummy and edibles backed by the brand's Fresh Promise; a commitment to zero pesticides, rigorous testing, and nitrogen-flushed packaging for optimal freshness. Sunderstorm operates across key U.S. markets including California, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Illinois, with expanding international reach across Thailand, Japan, Europe, and Australia. KANHA's hemp-derived gummies are also available in 30+ additional U.S. states via kanhalife.com.

About Koala Puffs

Koala Puffs is a cannabis content creator known for his authentic, community-driven approach to cannabis culture across Instagram, TikTok, and live streaming platforms. With a deeply engaged following built on trust and transparency, Koala Puffs has become one of the most recognizable voices in the cannabis creator space.

About Eaze

Eaze is California's leading cannabis delivery and retail platform, serving consumers across the state through its app-based delivery service and its growing footprint of Growcery retail locations. Eaze is committed to making legal cannabis accessible, safe, and easy for all Californians.

SOURCE Sunderstorm