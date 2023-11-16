Kanna Health announces FDA and MHRA approvals to begin its Phase 1 clinical trial for the development of KH-001 as first FDA-approved treatment for premature ejaculation

News provided by

Kanna Health Ltd

16 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have approved Kanna Health's Investigational New Drug (IND) application and Clinical Trial Application (CTA), respectively, to start participant enrollment in a Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial investigating the Safety and Pharmacokinetics of KH-001 Besylate (KH-001) in Healthy Male Subjects.

KH-001 is a unique, proprietary on-demand drug being developed as the first FDA-approved treatment for premature ejaculation. These regulatory approvals signify a potential breakthrough in the management of a widespread condition, impacting up to 20% of men and their partners worldwide.

The Phase 1 study will be conducted in the UK by Simbec-Orion, an experienced full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO).

Dr Ryan Protzko, Kanna Health's President, stated: "Our clinical trial approval on both sides of the Atlantic represents a critical milestone as we officially become a clinical stage company. The study marks the start of a journey towards understanding the therapeutic potential of KH-001 in humans, in cooperation with regulatory bodies in our priority markets."

"This approval allows Kanna Health to advance our understanding of how KH-001 may provide patients with a potentially transformative therapy, where no drug treatments are approved in the US and few treatment options exist worldwide", said Dr Hans-Juergen Gruss, Kanna Health's Chief Medical Officer.

About Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is the most common form of male sexual dysfunction, impacting ~20% of men (Shindel AW, Althof SE, Carrier S et al.: Disorders of Ejaculation: An AUA/SMSNA Guideline. J Urol 2022), with its most severe form characterized by ejaculation within 1 minute of penetration (~3% of men). Premature ejaculation is associated with secondary psychological effects, with 65% of patients reporting personal distress as a result including anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and a negative impact on relationships.

About Kanna Health Ltd

Kanna Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fast-acting small molecule therapeutics for sexual and mental health conditions.

Further information:

For further information, please contact John Boghossian (email: [email protected]).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276629/Kanna_health_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Kanna Health gibt die Genehmigung der FDA und der MHRA für den Beginn der klinischen Phase-1-Studie zur Entwicklung von KH-001 als erste FDA-zugelassene Behandlung für vorzeitige Ejakulation bekannt

Kanna Health gibt die Genehmigung der FDA und der MHRA für den Beginn der klinischen Phase-1-Studie zur Entwicklung von KH-001 als erste FDA-zugelassene Behandlung für vorzeitige Ejakulation bekannt

Die US-amerikanische Food and Drug Administration (FDA) und die britische Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) haben den Antrag ...
Kanna Health anuncia las aprobaciones de la FDA y la MHRA para iniciar su ensayo clínico de fase 1 de KH-001

Kanna Health anuncia las aprobaciones de la FDA y la MHRA para iniciar su ensayo clínico de fase 1 de KH-001

La Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos de Estados Unidos (FDA) y la Agencia Reguladora de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (MHRA) del Reino ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

FDA Approval

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.