Kansas City Life Announces Election of Eileen M. Hutchinson as Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City Life Insurance Company (the "Company") announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Eileen M. Hutchinson to the Board effective July 22, 2024, to fill an unexpired term. Ms. Hutchinson will also join the Audit Committee.

Ms. Hutchinson retired as the Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Government Employee Health Association, Inc. ("GEHA") in 2016. Prior to joining GEHA, she worked as the Vice President of Finance for the Epoch Group, LLC, Tax Manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and in public accounting. Ms. Hutchinson is a certified public accountant ("CPA") and achieved the chartered global management accountant ("CGMA") designation.

Since her retirement from GEHA, Ms. Hutchinson has served on the board of directors and the finance, investment and audit committees of various professional organizations and not-for-profit entities. Ms. Hutchinson is very active in a number of charitable organizations in the Kansas City area.

Chairman of the Board R. Philip Bixby stated that: "Ms. Hutchinson brings an impressive record of leadership and expertise in the financial services industry to Kansas City Life. I believe we will benefit greatly from her perspectives on financial matters and on industry issues as the Company continues its promise of providing Security Assured to our customers."

Ms. Hutchinson will fill the vacancy on the Board created by the retirement of Cecil R. Miller. The term of the vacancy expires in April 2025.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com .

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company