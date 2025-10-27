Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Kansas City Life Insurance Company

Oct 27, 2025, 18:57 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on Oct. 27, 2025. The dividend will be payable on Nov. 12, 2025, to stockholders of record on Nov. 6, 2025.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Kansas City Life Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded a net loss of $28.1 million or $2.90 per share in the second quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $4....

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share on July 28, 2025. The dividend will be...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Insurance

Insurance

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics